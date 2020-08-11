Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. Blog | August 11, 2020 10:00 AM ET
Working From Barbados
On the heels of Barbados officially reopening international borders to welcome travel back to the island once again on July 12, 2020, the government has also introduced the 12-month Barbados Welcome Stamp to allow employed visitors the opportunity to ‘work from home’ on the island for up to one year. The program is available for individual applicants as well as family bundles, and beyond the enticing year-round sea, sand and sunshine, the island also boasts a variety of accommodations to suit any Canadian visitor’s needs. We outline some of our top choices below:
Private Villas
Blue Waters Barbados in Porters, St. James
This Canadian-owned villa is an ideal home-away-from-home for individual visitors who want to rent a room, or for the entire family – with three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a private pool and a beautiful outdoor patio and garden. For the remote worker looking to relocate to Barbados, the villa is abundant with laptop-friendly workspaces and the entire house has high-speed Wi-Fi. Less than a 10-minute walk from Heron Bay Beach, the villa is located near Holetown on the stunning West Coast in a gated and secure community.
This property ranges from $230 USD for one nightly room rental to $570 USD to rent the entire villa nightly. More details on amenities, availability and booking: https://www.bluewatersbarbados.com/
Guest Houses & Apartments
Adulo Apartments in Rockley Hill, Christ Church
Enjoy comfort, security and convenience in a budget-friendly accommodation, like Adulo Apartments. Located along the South Coast, the property is conveniently within walking distance to beaches, bars, restaurants, shopping plazas, supermarkets and more. Guests can choose from studio, one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartments, all of which boast Wi-Fi, fully equipped kitchens, cable TV and twice-weekly maid service, among other amenities.
This property ranges from $91 USD for daily studio rental to $128 USD for daily two-bedroom rental. For booking rates and accommodation details: https://www.visitbarbados.org/adulo-apartments
Hotel & Resorts
Radisson Aquatica Resort in Carlisle Bay, St. Michael
For those looking to merge vacation with remote working, Barbados is home to a number of renowned hotels and resorts, like the Radisson Aquatica Resort. Each hotel room includes free Wi-Fi, perfect for the remote worker, in addition to property amenities including a fitness centre, outdoor pool and on-site dining, so visitors do not need to leave for 12-months if they wish! For those looking to explore, however, the property is within walking distance to shops, restaurants and popular sites.
This property offers spacious rooms or suites at approximately $120 USD nightly. For all booking rates and details: https://www.visitbarbados.org/radisson-aquatica-resort-barbados
