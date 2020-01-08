Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. Blog | January 08, 2020 11:13 AM ET
Wellness and Adventure Abound in Barbados
A quick five-hour flight from Toronto, Barbados is a Caribbean paradise perfect for disconnecting from the world, relaxing and discovering yourself once again.
Enjoy relaxing on the west coast or explore the rugged east coast – either option has the perfect combination of wellness and adventurous activities. Barbados celebrates 2019 as the Year of Wellness & Soft Adventure, so the only thing you must do is decide which ones to delve into.
Ranked as the #1 destination in the world for visitor satisfaction, your getaway to Barbados is guaranteed to enrich your mind, body and soul. On the island’s west coast, you have your pick of luxurious hotels, spas and activities that are sure to leave you wishing your days would never end.
Feel the wind caress your hair as you speed across the open crystal blue waters on a luxurious catamaran tour with Tiami Catamaran Cruises or Seaduced Luxury Charters, stopping at a remote location where you get the chance to be enchanted by multiple activities for the day.
While relaxing on the boat, make a splash in the water and float alongside two of the world’s rarest sea creatures—Hawksbill and Leatherback Turtles—where you have a front-row seat to observe these mystical creatures glide through the water and maybe even come face to face with one!
Dive deeper with your charters’ certified instructors to see the underwater shipwrecks and vibrant coral reefs that call these Bajan waters home. Fun fact: some of our shipwrecks date back to WW1, like the SS Stavronikita for example, and the coral reefs here are some of the liveliest in the world thanks to the amazing year-round water conditions.
You can browse and take in the history this country has to offer in the beautiful bustling capital of Barbados, Bridgetown, which was established in 1628. Historic Bridgetown and its Garrison were inscribed on the UNESCO Heritage Site List in 2011.
One truly remarkable site to visit is the George Washington House which is the only house this American president ever lived in outside of the United States. Washington brought his ailing brother to this house as he convalesced on the island.
As you make your way over to the other side, get in touch with the raw, adventurous and natural essence the Eastern coast embodies. Be amazed by the natural beauty of the unique foliage and flower offerings at Andromeda Botanical Gardens with views that overlook the water.
Feel the adrenaline rush through your body as you pedal your way through the rugged paths that wrap around the eastern cliffs while being engulfed by the breathtaking natural beauty that surrounds you. And surf some of the top-rated waves in the world at Bathsheba Beach or “The Soup Bowl,” where you might even catch Bajan surfing queen Chelsea Tuach making the waves look easy.
Visit the PEG Farm and Nature Reserve to see how Barbados is trying to enhance the quality of their food offerings by co-creating with nature to grow and sustain their own food and source farm-to-table dining throughout the island.
No matter where you are escaping to on the island, you will be able to rejuvenate and focus on wellness physically, mentally and spiritually all while taking in the culture, history and paradise this island has to offer.
