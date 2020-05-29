Independent by Flight Centre Blog | May 29, 2020 8:00 AM ET
The Human Element – Defining Support
The word “support” is a hard one to quantify and measure.
There are tons of measurements – how many support tickets are handled, how many calls taken, how many 1 on 1 discussions had – but there’s no real equation to tie those numbers together so that support can be empirically measured and documented.
That’s because most of the time it’s not about how much support is given or received but rather the quality of it.
It’s not about having the answer, but rather about having a human connection and building relationships.
As we like to say at Independent by Flight Centre, work for yourself, not by yourself. The inclusive, open and honest culture we’ve created helps agents fill one of the basic human needs: to feel as though they are a part of something larger than themselves.
The relationship between a host agency and an independent agent is a partnership, and partners connect, talk and discuss. Partners are there for each other.
When looking at the level of support you are receiving in your day to day work, are you able to:
—Tap into the brains of hundreds of other agents for suggestions and advice with a simple post?
—Have direct access to the appointment calendars to schedule 1 on 1 calls with anyone on your agency support team, including the people at the very top?
—Work directly with product support specialists who hold the key agency relationships with partners and suppliers to resolve issues on behalf of your clients?
—Connect, in person, with agents in your geography for local events and learning opportunities?
—Reach out to someone in leadership who is there, on the ground, in your region and who understands the unique needs of your clients?
—Have someone from your agency support team sitting across from you at the table at a supplier launch or industry event?
Support is more than just being there for you when you need it; one of the best measurements comes when you don’t need any support and the level of confidence you have that it would be there for you if you did.
More Independent by Flight Centre
More by Independent by Flight Centre Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS