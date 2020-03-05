Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. Blog | March 05, 2020 12:45 PM ET
Surf’s Up in Barbados!
Barbados is a top destination for surfers of all levels for its wide variety of beaches and experiences. Tens of thousands of more advanced boarders head to the Atlantic side of the island each year for some of the best surf in the world, whereas the “Platinum Coast” on the west side of the island is known for the Caribbean Sea’s calm and tranquil waters, offering an experience ideal for beginners and intermediates. Here are highlights on Barbados best surf spots:
Soup Bowl, St. Joseph, East
Known for its intensity and insane barrels, the Soup Bowl has rightfully earned its spot as one of the best surf spots in the world. Located on the eastern part of the island on the Atlantic Ocean, this hotspot creates swells and barrels out of a surfer’s dream. International surf star, Kelly Slater, has called this “top 3 waves in the world,” for its “really good curve that allows all sorts of manoeuvres and airs.” The best time to ride is during the winter months (November-May), however the waves’ consistency can allow for some high waves a great surf during the summer (July-October). The warm waters require no wetsuit, but booties are recommended for sea urchins.
Freights Bay, Christ Church, South
Situated by the renowned Oistins is Freights Bay. Sudden changes in the currents lead to huge swirling waves, which are fantastic for all types of boarders. Breaks usually happen at about 4ft. and the bottom is mainly sand and reef, making it safe for everyone. The best winds are December-June, with the best surf between November-March when the wind is between 15-25 knots. To get a view of the surf before heading down, take in the view from the cliff at the top of the bay, or head up for a sunset to wrap up the day.
South Point, Christ Church, South
As its name suggests, this beach is on the southern coast, bringing the best of the serene west and the lively east. The multiple-peaked waves make it simple to dodge fellow surfers. The Atlantic Ocean brings its swell, which riders look for on the “Fun Coast”. The waves here are hollow and fast, making for a wild ride. This is the ideal spot when the Soup Bowl is on-shore and the winds are blowing directly toward land.
Mullins, St. Peter, North West
A popular spot on the island, Mullins is known to be a go-to beach year-round. While the dry season (May-October) is preferred, waves here are known to be quite dependable. The best waves are those from offshore winds from the west southwest, and tend to get both ground and windswells, especially from the east northeast. It is rarely crowded, allowing for space. Located in the northwest, on the Caribbean Sea coast, making it perfect to find some calmer waters to relax after a busy day of surfing.
Duppies, St. Lucy, North
Duppies is known as “the best surf spot after the Soup Bowl” and is the perfect spot for thrill-seekers: powerful waves, strong tides and even a shark or two. Its name refers to legendary spirits and ghosts, which is fitting for the feeling riders may sense upon arrival. Surfers may look to go early on a weekday, specifically on a mid-tide with a north west swell.
