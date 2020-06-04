Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. Blog | June 04, 2020 1:06 PM ET
Romance Ignites in Barbados
Hand in hand strolls along the chiseled coast of Bottom Bay, candlelit dinner at The Cliff, sunset catamaran from Bridgetown and scenic views from inside Animal Flower Cave – it is easy to get swept up in the romance of Barbados.
While the pristine beaches, luxury resorts and accessible nature of the island makes Barbados a sought after destination wedding and honeymoon location, it is for these same reasons that Barbados is also an ideal retreat for couples simply wishing to spend time together with a romantic and tropical backdrop.
For the adventurous couple, Barbados’ natural playground beckons with exhilarating adventure that brings couples closer together. Explore the island’s colourful sea with a snorkeling tour out of Batts Rock Beach or head to Holetown Bay Beach to swim with sea turtles. Enjoy the stunning backdrop of Barbados’ jungle while hiking to Cove Bay or to the top of Chalk Mountain and take in the sweeping island views. For even more adventure – and even better views – try paragliding together in the wake of a speedboat!
For the extravagant couple, Barbados boasts an impressive array of luxurious offerings that are splurge-worthy for a once-in-a-lifetime vacation. Indulge in one of the many top-Zagat-rated fine dining restaurants, like The Tides. When it comes to accommodations, settle in at one of the lavish properties along the pristine St. James coast, like Crystal Cove and South Beach Hotel, or enjoy the 11 world-class restaurants, three outdoor pools and five-star luxury of Sandals Barbados. Spend your days perusing boutique shops, teeing off at one of the island’s tropical golf courses or rejuvenating through a natural health treatment, like Natural Energy Center’s soothing treatments that are delivered under wide open Caribbean skies.
For the modest couple, Barbados offers as many budget-friendly offerings as it does luxury offerings. Guesthouses are typically located within walking distance to the beach and are a great way to stay budget-conscious and enjoy an authentic Barbadian experience. Spend days soaking up the sun on one of the islands 80 white-sand beaches, some of which offer a truly local experience, like Bathsheba Beach. Some of Barbados’ best and most authentic cuisine can be found at street vendors and food trucks – a true testament to the fact that it does not cost much to feast in Barbados!
Barbados is a diverse destination that truly caters to a range of dream getaways – whether it is a couple looking for a thrilling adventure or a simple vacation to spend quality time together, there’s no limit to the romantic possibilities waiting to enthrall Canadian couples.
