Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. Blog | April 03, 2020 11:03 AM ET
Just a Stone’s Throw Away
Despite its name, Pebbles Beach is known for its long stretches of white sand and beautiful blue waters. Found on the west coast of the island, on the Caribbean Sea, Pebbles Beach is calm, peaceful and tranquil, the perfect wellness getaway.
In the St. Michael’s parish, Pebbles is situated less than three kilometres from the UNESCO town of Bridgetown on South West Coast, Carlisle Bay to the north and the Lighthouse to the south.
Pebbles offers many different activities and attractions. Boat enthusiasts may enjoy the Barbados Yacht Club, where the magnificent vessels are parked among the calm waters. Opened in 1924, the Barbados Yacht Club lives by its mission to promote sailing and boating on the island.
Other’s may enjoy the culinary capital of the Caribbean by visiting Copacabana Restaurant, known for its incredible Bajan cuisine and making any hour happy hour. Those looking to stay near the beach will have no trouble finding perfect accommodations, with many hotels and resorts nearby, including Hilton, Sweetfield Manor and Palm Beach Villas.
With such calm and still waters, Pebbles Beach is a swimmer’s paradise. There is no dangerous tow and no rocky terrain below. Other activities of interest are catamaran tours, jet skiing and glass-bottom boat trips. There is a lifeguard on duty and plenty of tables, making this is a great spot to come spend the day, pack a picnic and bring the whole family.
Of course, with people all over the world practicing social distancing and adhering to government-mandated lockdowns, Pebbles Beach may seem like something that is difficult to experience.
Thanks to virtual experiences, the beach is just a stone’s throw away, right in the comfort of your own home. 24hour webcam footage is available, allowing visitors to hear the subtle crash of the waves, admire the breathtaking sunsets and be taken over by the incredible feeling that is Pebbles.
