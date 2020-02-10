Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. Blog | February 10, 2020 10:00 AM ET
Fall in Love With Barbados’ Northern Coast
Love is in the air in February, so it’s time to show that special someone, and yourself, a little love! Experience luxury like no other at UNNA resorts in Barbados. Located on the northern coast, where the Caribbean Sea meets the island, UNNA’s magnificent accommodations in Port Ferdinand and Saint Peter’s Bay take you beyond the Platinum Coast beaches to a different state of mind.
Being on the northern side of Barbados, both Port Ferdinand and Saint Peter’s Bay are a lot quieter than the hustle and bustle of the south, with lots of activity surrounded the UNESCO site of Bridgetown and Oistin’s Fish Fry. Of course, being an island of only 439 square kilometres, these exciting sites and only an hour-long drive away.
Meanwhile, enjoy a sense of privacy and seclusion as you relax along the breathtaking coast, where the stunning opulence is set perfectly against the rugged grandeur of the waves crashing on the rocky cliffs below. You’ll fall in love with this part of the world that is equally quiet and peaceful as it is natural and loud.
Port Ferdinand Luxury Resorts and Residences combines sophistication and utility. Here you’ll find its excellence in its world-class cuisine, extraordinary architecture and design and relaxed lifestyle, all accompanied by the famous Bajan hospitality.
This impressive collection of one- to three-bedroom suites each contain a host amenities, including a kitchenette and housekeeping, and you’ll find love at first sight with the gorgeous pool and Sandbox Tree Spa overlooking the Caribbean. Check out a range of watersports, or head over to the nearby day-club Nikki Beach for a posh lounging and dining experience. Soon, you’ll realize each time you return to Port Ferdinand why you’re coming home again.
Just like its sister resort, Saint Peter’s Bay Luxury Resorts and Residences will excite all your senses – from the sound of crashing waves to the site of the glistening Caribbean Sea to the feeling of love that will come over you.
Gorgeous beachfront villas embody the Barbadian spirit of natural beauty and Bajan charm that comfortably welcome two to six people. Enjoy a list of exceptional features, such as mouth-watering dishes from Dockside at 13º/59 and bespoke experiences, including a wellness retreat and a tour of the heritage and history of Barbadian rum.
Visitors are headed into a love triangle between the two resorts and the Caribbean Sea, as the resorts offer a complimentary water taxi for guests, allowing you to have the best of both worlds. Barbados’ north truly has it all!
More Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., Barbados
More by Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS