October 26, 2020
Don’t Be Sorry You Didn’t Offer Insurance for Travelling in Canada
Canadians love hockey, poutine, The Tragically Hip, Tim Hortons and bagged milk. Those are the stereotypes, anyway. And we won’t apologize for them... or will we? That’s another big Canadian stereotype: we apologize all the time. That’s certainly not a bad habit, but we’d like you to have one less thing to be sorry aboot: sending your clients on an out-of-province trip without travel insurance.
Many Canadians love to explore the country outside their home province. After all, there’s so much to experience, from Maritime lighthouses to Quebec cuisine, to Ontario’s big cities, to the Prairies, and the Rocky Mountains. And it’s easy to assume that because we have provincial health insurance – another thing Canadians love – we’ll be covered across the country. But that’s not always the case.
What is not covered by your client’s provincial insurance?
—Ground and air ambulance
—Expenses to bring someone to their bedside for support
—Returning their vehicle back to their province of residence
—Extra expenses for meals, telephone calls and taxi fares
All that can add up, and your client wouldn’t want to have to deal with paying out-of-pocket for all those expenses when they should be focusing on recovery.
Offer the Canada Medical Plan
You won’t be “sorry” if you offer Manulife’s Canada Medical Plan. When your clients travel with it, they’ll have coverage for all of the above, plus emergency medical coverage. And it’s available for half the price* of our out-of-country travel insurance, so your clients can save their loonies.
Here are some of the benefits your clients can take advantage of:
—Emergency medical coverage
—50% off rates*
—Access to 24/7 assistance
—Coverage for pre-existing conditions
You can also offer the Canada All-Inclusive Plan, which includes all of the above, plus coverage for baggage loss, trip cancellation and interruption and more.
So, give yourself one less thing to be sorry aboot. Be a good, polite Canadian and offer your clients the Canada Medical Plan. They’ll surely say, “Beauty, eh?” To learn more, please contact your Business Development Manager.
*The Canada Medical plan is offered at 50% off the regular Single-Trip Emergency Medical rates.
