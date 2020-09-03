Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. Blog | September 03, 2020 3:12 PM ET
Come for the Run, Stay for the Fun!
Canadians love Barbados, especially for the Run Barbados Marathon Weekend that has brought the average runner to Olympic athletes to the beautiful island.
The choice of races around the world is endless, but the Run Barbados event has distinguishing characteristics that can provide the experience of a lifetime. Over three days, visitors and locals of any fitness level get-together to participate in several events, from the 1 Mile Fun Run to the full marathon. The friendly local culture, the sheer beauty of the island and the marathon course that is both scenic and historic. The start and finish of the “out and back” mostly flat route are at the picturesque Bay Street Esplanade, opposite the Prime Minister's office and overlooking the magnificent Carlisle Bay. The course then winds its way along the streets of Bridgetown, a historic seaport with the distinctive honour of being part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The prestigious Run Barbados series was conceptualized 37 years ago by locals Sir Austin Sealy and Carl Bayley, evolving into one of the premier sporting attractions on the island with a spirit of camaraderie that epitomizes the theme: “Come for the Run, Stay for the Fun!” It is a hotspot for even Canadian Olympians Natasha Wodak and Lanni Marchant, who typically participate each year with Canada Running Series.
In keeping with the global ongoing efforts to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) has made the difficult decision to cancel the annual Run Barbados series in 2020.
Manager of Sports, BTMI, Devon Chase mentioned, “It hasn’t been an easy decision for us but in the interest of the preservation of life and overall general wellbeing, it was certainly the responsible thing to do.”
The 2021 Edition of the Run Barbados Marathon Weekend is scheduled to take place December 10-12 and will include prizing! Interested participants are encouraged to visit www.runbarbados.org or the event’s social media portals on Facebook or Instagram for more updates.
What else can you do besides run? Here are a few top things to do during your Run Barbados trip:
—Enjoy one or more cocktails with expert shakers at the Mount Gay Distillery and discover the colourful history of Mount Gay Rum. Learn how the world's finest rum is made and become a rum expert yourself as you explore the subtleties of flavours that will tickle your palate.
—Hunte’s Gardens is a great attraction in-land within the lush hills of St. Joseph. You’ll find a vast array of wildly coloured flowers at Hunte’s Gardens, as well as a beautiful layout filled with quiet nooks and crannies. Anthony Hunte, who runs Hunte’s Gardens, is an eccentric who’s built the massive area into a garden heaven.
—At Harrison’s Cave, visitors will venture deep beneath the earth’s surface and explore one of Barbados’ natural treasures as a knowledgeable guide takes them on a tour of a living, limestone cave. Hear the rushing streams and witness the calm glassy pools while travelling by tram to the early explorers’ entrance and experience their adventures.
