Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. Blog | July 08, 2020 10:26 AM ET
Barbados’ Luxurious and Secluded Retreat: Fustic House
For families, large groups or those who just want extra space, Fustic House in Barbados is a bucket-list-worthy private property that is boasted as one of the most beautiful properties on the island. Fustic House exudes spiritual well-being and genuine luxury to all who grace the estate.
The property is perched on a coral ridge overlooking the ocean, offering sweeping ocean views and the refreshing sea breeze. The private estate has seven suites situated across four distinct wings, bedding for up to 14 guests and is complemented with a dedicated staff and an acclaimed private chef.
The grounds are lined with mahogany trees, lush gardens, a peaceful koi-filled lake and an ionized water fed pool, which mimics the experience of swimming in a natural spring. The property’s Pavilion can be used as a venue for business retreats, corporate meetings or similar events. The luxurious property is the largest private estate available for rent in Barbados, truly making it a one of a kind experience.
The property dates back to the 18th century when a plantation occupied the surrounding area, and the Fustic House itself, then called Seaview, was owned by John Edward Armstrong the Parochial Treasurer for St. Lucy. Over time, the property adapted to its new name, Fustic House, as a testament to the sublime Fustic trees that once adorned the area.
In the 1970s, English theatre set designer, Oliver Messel, arrived in Barbados to begin a new career as an architect, and Fustic House was his muse. He is attributed today as the architect who merged romance with tropical living and made Fustic House the elegant marvel that is today. Messel created a space in which the inside flows seamlessly into the outdoors.
Enjoy the utmost seclusion and highest-level of luxury and hospitality at this uniquely Barbadian retreat, Fustic House is a great spot to rejuvenate with nature and an ideal jumping-off point to explore the rest of the country.
