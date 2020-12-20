Up To 50% Off With Sunwing's Boxing Week Sale
Sunwing is helping customers kick 2020 to the curb by launching their popular Boxing Week Sale early.
The tour operator is offering some of the best savings of the year with up to 50% off January departures so sun-seekers can start 2021 in paradise. With the sale ending on December 30, 2020, travellers will want to act fast to secure their new year getaway to the tropics for less.
“As 2020 comes to an end, plenty of Canadians are looking forward to celebrating the start of a new year and getting back to travel safely and responsibly,” said Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “We’re helping our customers return to paradise for less in 2021 by launching our popular Boxing Week Sale early. Sun-seekers can take advantage of savings on vacation packages to some of the most popular tropical destinations, including great deals on solo travel and extended two-week stays.”
Travellers can plan the luxury vacation of their dreams for less at Royalton Riviera Cancun Resort and Spa. This resort offers All-In Luxury getaways on the pristine shores of Riviera Maya with world-class service and convenient amenities. Guests can kick off the new year as they lounge by one of the sprawling pools with convenient wait service and dine on gourmet fare at al fresco restaurants. They can also upgrade their office and work or study from the beach with deals on packages for 14 nights or more.
Those planning an adults only getaway can save big at Riu Republica, a top-rated adult resort located on the world-famous beaches of Punta Cana. The property is home to the only water park exclusively for adults in the Caribbean, so vacationers can make new memories together as they say goodbye to 2020. Sunwing guests can take their travel budget even further with exclusive RIU-topia inclusions like unlimited reservation-free dining, and no single supplement fees for solo travellers.
Another popular beach resort included in the sale is Grand Memories Varadero. This Sunwing favourite resort in Cuba offers something for everyone and is the perfect spot for those looking to unwind after a difficult year. Guests can enjoy some much-deserved rest and relaxation by one of the sparkling pools and feel the stress of 2020 melt away as they treat themselves to a massage at the on-site spa.
Canadians can book with peace of mind knowing the highest health and safety standards are in place every step of the way with the Safe with Sunwing commitment, designed under the advisement of global healthcare leader Medcan. Customers can also take advantage of flexible booking options, including the option to change or cancel their plans anytime with ease, monthly payment options and complimentary Price Drop Cash Back of up to $800 per couple.
Plus, select packages booked during the sale for departures between now and December 31, 2021 include COVID-19 coverage at no additional cost.
