The Travel Corporation Updates Rebooking Policies
Vacation Packages Trafalgar Jim Byers June 24, 2020
The Travel Corporation has issued a series of updates, including rebooking policies up until August 31st, 2020 with The Travel Corporation guided vacations brands.
Here are the links which have been updated by their web teams:
https://www.trafalgar.com/en-ca/resources/coronavirus-travel-update
https://www.costsavertour.com/en-ca/resources/coronavirus-travel-update
https://www.insightvacations.com/ca/information/travel-update
https://www.luxurygold.com/ca/information/travel-update
https://www.contiki.com/ca/en/resources/travel-alerts
For example, here is Trafalgar’s latest updates below.
For all trips departing before or on 31 August 2020
In accordance with travel restrictions imposed by government advisories worldwide, Trafalgar has temporarily suspended all guided holidays across the globe for trips departing up and until 31 August 2020.
If you have a booked trip during this suspension period, please rest assured that you have a Future Travel Credit automatically available to you for the full value of the land portion of your trip, to use for travel before 31 December, 2022.
You are eligible to either:
- Rebook now and change your travel dates or destination to any trip in 2020, 2021 or 2022 without penalty on the land portion of your trip. Any discounts (of up to 15%) that had been applied to your original booking will be transferred and applied to your new booking.*
OR
- Elect to hold a Future Travel Credit of the full amount paid for land portion of the suspended holiday, redeemable against any new booking for travel to any destination departing before December 31, 2022.**
Future Travel Credits can be redeemed with Trafalgar or another TTC brand (Insight Vacations, Luxury Gold, Costsaver, Uniworld or U River Cruises) on any destination or trip for travel before December 31, 2022. To give you maximum flexibility, you can also choose to transfer your Future Travel Credit to a friend or family member. T
Please note: These policies are subject to change at any time and are not retroactive for bookings cancelled prior to March 16, 2020.
