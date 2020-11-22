Sunwing's Orange Friday Sale: Up to 50% Off Great Vacations
Black Friday is great. But, if you love the sun, Orange Friday is even better.
Sunwing is helping Canadians beat the Black Friday rush by launching their popular Orange Friday Sale early. Starting today, sun-seekers can save up to 50% on vacation packages to some of the most popular tropical destinations including Cancun, Punta Cana and Varadero. Deals this great won’t last long; vacationers will want to book now to secure their hassle-free getaway for an amazing price.
“As winter approaches, Canadians are excited to return to travel safely and responsibly, and we’re helping them get a head start on saving by launching our Orange Friday Sale early,” said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at Sunwing Travel Group. “We were able to secure incredible savings on some of the most popular vacation packages to paradise, so travellers can book the getaway of their dreams, or gift an all inclusive vacation to a loved one for the holidays, at an affordable price under our wing.”
Sun-seekers can travel with peace of mind knowing that the highest Canadian standards are in place throughout their entire vacation experience with the Safe with Sunwing commitment, which was created under the advisement of Sunwing’s acting Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Peter Nord. As part of the Safe with Sunwing commitment, packages booked during the sale for departures between October 16, 2020, and December 31, 2021, include COVID-19 coverage at no additional cost.
Travellers can enjoy endless fun in the sun at the Canadian-owned Royalton Splash Punta Cana Resort and Spa in the Dominican Republic. Packages start at just $995 per person (including taxes, based on double occupancy) for a 7-night stay in a Luxury Room departing from Toronto on January 8, 2021. Kids and kids at heart can test out the slides at one of the largest resort water parks in the Caribbean or soak up the sun on the shores of Bavaro Beach.
Those planning an adults only getaway can save big on the top-rated Royalton CHIC Suites Cancun Resort and Spa. For just $1,095 per person (including taxes, based on double occupancy), travellers can book a 7-night stay in a Luxury Junior Suite departing from Toronto on January 9, 2021. Located just steps from the excitement of Cancun’s Hotel Zone, this adults only oasis is home to the Level 18 Rooftop Cabana Lounge.
Sun-seekers looking to book a last-minute getaway can head to Starfish Varadero in Cuba for less, with prices starting as low as $595 per person (including taxes, based on double occupancy) for a 7-night stay in a Gardenview Room departing from Toronto on December 13, 2020. Vacationers can lounge by the pristine white-sand shores that Varadero is famous for.
To make the vacation planning process seamless, Sunwing is offering travellers a range of flexible booking options. Customers have the freedom to change or cancel their plans anytime with ease, choose from flexible payment options including monthly payment plans and receive up to $800 cash back per couple with complimentary Price Drop Cash Back included with their booking.
