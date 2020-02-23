Sunwing's Magical March Madness Sale
Time is running out for Canadians to escape to the tropics this winter at a price that won’t blow their vacation budget.
It’s March Madness and Sunwing has gone mad by slashing prices up to 40% on select vacation packages. Beach lovers can trade in dreary skies for sun-soaked shores in some of the hottest destinations across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America.
Winter departure dates are in high demand and availability at the most popular resorts and destinations is running out fast, so travellers will want to take advantage of these incredible savings before Sunwing comes to its senses.
One popular resort included in the promotion is Riu Yucatan in Riviera Maya. The recipient of the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence 2019, this beachfront oasis is just a short walk away from lively Playa del Carmen. Plus, travellers can take their budget even further with exclusive RIU-topia inclusions like unlimited reservation-free dining, free Wi-Fi and in-room liquor dispensers.
Families planning an exciting winter getaway can enjoy endless fun in the sun for less at Grand Memories Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Guests benefit from unlimited access to one of the largest resort water parks in the Caribbean, located on site, or head next door to Royalton Punta Cana Resort and Casino to build sandcastles on the world-famous shores of Bavaro Beach. Vacationers can also test out the new VR Gaming and step into another world with the Oculus Quest headset at Grand Memories Splash.
Another popular property for families included in the sales is Sunwing favourite Grand Memories Varadero in Cuba. Vacationers can soak up the sun on Varadero’s world-famous shores and enjoy a wide range of included amenities and activities – from the Memories Fun Club for kids to resort-offered water sports like snorkelling.
