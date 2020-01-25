Sunwing's Deals of the Decade Sale
Vacation Packages January 25, 2020
With winter in full swing across the country, Sunwing is helping Canadians escape the cold and head to paradise for less with their Deals of the Decade Sale!
From now until January 31, 2020, sun-seekers can save up to $2020 per couple on their 2020 winter vacation to some of the most luxurious resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. Deals this amazing will sell out fast; winter-weary travellers will want to book now to make sure they don’t get left out in the cold.
Vacationers can swap out salt-covered roads for salty sea breezes when they stay at top-rated luxury resort Royalton Punta Cana Resort and Casino. This Dominican Republic resort is located along the shores of world-famous Bavaro Beach, where guests can spend sunny days strolling along the sand and enjoying All-In Luxury amenities, including reservation-free dining at gourmet restaurants.
Also included in the promotion is Royalton Suites Cancun Resort and Spa, one of Cancun’s newest luxury properties. The resort is ideal for travellers seeking a high-end vacation experience, where they can spend their days lounging by the sparkling infinity pool or exploring downtown Cancun. After a picture-perfect day in paradise, guests can retire to elegant suites with accommodation options that can sleep five or more.
Sun-seekers can leave winter weather behind when they book their Cuban getaway for less at Paradisus Los Cayos in Cayo Santa Maria, where the sun is always shining. The recipient of the TripAdvisor 2019 Certificate of Excellence, the breathtaking property is nestled on a pristine white-sand beach perfect for soaking up the sun. For an enhanced level of service, guests can upgrade to Royal Service or The Reserve room categories to enjoy added amenities and access to exclusive resort areas.
For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca.
For more Vacation Packages News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS