Sunwing Offering up to 35% off Sun Destinations
Vacation Packages February 09, 2020
Great destinations in the sun. And great prices to boot.
With winter in full swing across Canada, plenty of Canadians are dreaming of sunny skies and white-sand shores. From now until Feb. 14, 2020, Sunwing is helping travellers head to the tropics, and is offering savings of up to 35% on winter vacation packages with their "Seize the Sun Sale."
Customers can enjoy incredible discounts on popular resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. Deals won’t last long – winter-weary travellers will want to book now to secure their spot in the sun.
Vacationers of all ages can enjoy endless fun in the sun at Grand Memories Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Just a short walk from world-famous Bavaro Beach, this resort offers unlimited complimentary access to Splash Water Park – one of the largest resort water parks in the Caribbean – in addition to a range of gourmet cuisine options with unlimited, reservation-free dining.
Another popular resort included in the sale is Riu Playacar in Riviera Maya. This top-rated family resort is nestled on a sun-soaked beach featuring a stylish pool complex and an action-packed kids club. Plus, Sunwing guests can enjoy exclusive RIU®-topia inclusions like unlimited reservation-free dining, free Wi-Fi and more.
Cuba is a favourite destination for sun-and-sand getaways – making Ocean Casa del Mar in Cayo Santa Maria an ideal spot for sun-seekers. Guests can try out a range of resort-offered activities like snorkelling, kayaking and yoga while kids play at the Daisy Club.
Families who want to plan a tropical getaway for less can save on their stay at Grand Palladium Vallarta Resort and Spa in Riviera Nayarit. Overlooking a stretch of golden-sand beach, this all inclusive property offers a range of activities including surfing lessons and whale watching opportunities, plus a wide choice of accommodation options such as dedicated Family Selection room categories. Agents can also take advantage of a host of added inclusions and perks at Palladium Hotels & Resorts throughout the month with Sunwing’s Partner of the Month promotion.
For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca.
For more information on Caribbean, Mexico, Central America
For more Vacation Packages News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS