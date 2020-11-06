Sunwing Celebrates First Flight Since March with Royalton Deals
Sunwing has something special to celebrate this week.
The first Sunwing flight since March is officially taking off from Toronto to Punta Cana on Friday November 6.
To celebrate, the tour operator is offering incredible savings on the Canadian-owned-and-operated Royalton Luxury Resorts. For a limited time, sun-seekers can save up to 50% on last-minute vacation packages to Royalton Luxury Resorts, Hideaway at Royalton, Royalton CHIC and Mystique by Royalton
All packages booked during the sale include guaranteed departures, and the highest Canadian standards and safety protocols in place every step of the way. The first Canadians ready to return to the sun with Sunwing will be rewarded with unbeatable last minute deals, if they act fast.
“With colder days approaching, we know many Canadians are eager to head to the tropics,” said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at Sunwing Travel Group. “We’re thrilled to be getting back to the skies to help travellers enjoy their highly-anticipated sun vacations under our wing. Canadians can look forward to an easy, hassle-free vacation experience, backed by our Safe with Sunwing commitment; all while enjoying great savings on Royalton Luxury Resorts properties.”
First movers can take advantage of hot deals and travel with confidence, knowing Royalton Luxury Resorts has the highest health and safety protocols in place. Packages start for as low as $795 per person (including taxes, based on double occupancy) for a 7-night stay at Royalton Splash Punta Cana Resort and Spa in a 10th Anniversary Luxury Room, departing from Toronto on November 8, 2020.
This Canadian-favourite resort is located just a short walk from the world-famous shores of Bavaro Beach and is home to one of the largest resort water parks in the Caribbean. Sunwing flights depart from Toronto to Punta Cana on Fridays and Sundays starting tomorrow.
Another popular resort included in the sale is Royalton Riviera Cancun Resort and Spa. Travellers can head to this top-rated luxury resort for as low as $805 per person (including taxes, based on double occupancy) for a 7-night stay in a Luxury Junior Suite, departing from Toronto on November 21, 2020. Guests can soak up some much-needed sun by one of the sprawling pools with wait service and indulge in gourmet cuisine at al fresco restaurants. Sunwing flights depart from Toronto to Cancun on Saturdays starting November 7.
Travellers looking to head to the sunny shores of Jamaica can take advantage of amazing savings at Royalton White Sands Montego Bay, with packages starting at $995 per person (including taxes, based on double occupancy) for a 7-night stay in a Luxury Room, departing from Toronto on November 7, 2020. This popular resort offers something for guests of all ages, from the private island off the sprawling resort beach to the on-site water park and decadent dining options. Sunwing flights depart from Toronto to Montego Bay on Saturdays starting November 7.
Vacationers can travel with peace of mind knowing that their health and safety is a top priority throughout their entire vacation experience with the Safe with Sunwing commitment. From the moment they check-in at the airport to their journey home, the highest Canadian standards are in place to keep customers safe. Plus, packages booked between now and November 30, 2020, for departures up to October 31, 2021, include COVID-19 coverage at no additional cost.
