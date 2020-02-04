Sunwing Begins Cayman Islands Service
Vacation Packages Cayman Islands Department of Tourism February 04, 2020
Canadians have a convenient new way to reach one of the best places in the Caribbean.
Sunwing has touched down with its new direct seasonal air service from Toronto to Grand Cayman. Residents of Southern Ontario can now fly direct to the Cayman Islands this winter with Sunwing as flights operate on Sundays from now until 3 May 3, 2020.
The largest of the Cayman Islands in the Caribbean, Grand Cayman is home to breathtaking white-sand beaches, picturesque tropical landscapes and a gourmet culinary scene. Vacationers can spend their days soaking up the sun on the shores of Seven Mile Beach, snorkelling or scuba diving amongst colourful coral reefs and indulging in world-class dishes at five-star restaurants.
"We are excited to be offering travellers departing from Toronto Pearson even more ways to Vacation Better this winter with the addition of this new destination," said Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. "With its pristine beaches and picturesque landscapes, we’re sure that Grand Cayman will be a popular choice amongst Canadian sun-seekers.”
Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism for the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism, also celebrated the plane's arrival.
"We are so pleased to welcome Sunwing in offering Canadians with more opportunities to visit the Cayman Islands. We are proud to share our exceptional attractions, from our pristine Seven Mile Beach to the Crystal Caves and, as the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean, our diverse and exceptional restaurants.”
TravelPulse Canada had several days on Grand Cayman last spring and found it an amazing destination, with remarkable hotels, great food and surprising scenery. Little Cayman also is a gem, with world-class diving and several fun, low-key resorts.
For more information on Cayman Islands Department of Tourism, Cayman Islands
For more Vacation Packages News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS