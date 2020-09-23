Stay in Touch With Goway Specialists With New Goway Video Calls
Vacation Packages September 23, 2020
Goway is making it easier than ever to connect with its team of Destination Specialists with the launch of Goway Video Calls.
Travel professionals can now chat face-to-face with Goway’s team of experts over the teleconferencing platform Zoom and enjoy personalised attention while ensuring safety and peace of mind during these times.
In addition to offering a more intimate means of communication than a phone call, Goway Video Calls allow agents to bring their clients into a three-way conversation with Goway’s Destination Specialists. Goway’s experts can leverage Goway’s 50 years of travel expertise and help agents successfully close the sale.
As well, Goway’s Destination Specialists can answer any questions clients may have about Goway’s destinations and products and address any concerns about deposits and bookings in the age of COVID-19. Three-way calls also help agents and Goway’s Destination Specialists work as a team to wow VIP clients and turn a customer into a repeat client.
Goway has been crafting tailor-made travel for globetrotters since 1970. The addition of Goway Video Calls gives agents more tools than ever to leverage Goway’s wide range of travel products and create a lifetime of travel for clients. Goway Video Calls are available at any time during the booking process.
Agents can get in touch prior to a booking, during the booking process, or while clients are in destination. Goway’s travel experts are committed to ensuring convenience and peace of mind at every stage of the booking process.
To book a Goway Video Call with a Destination Specialist, agents can visit Goway’s website or directly contact their preferred Destination Specialist. Agents can also call 1-800-387-8850 or email info@goway.com to learn more about Goway Video Calls or any of Goway’s wide range of travel products.
For more Vacation Packages News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS