One Hundred Free Trips: Sunwing Honours Frontline Heroes
Vacation Packages Jim Byers August 17, 2020
Sunwing has announced that 100 frontline heroes have been awarded with free, all inclusive vacations following the recent Sunwing Celebrates Heroes contest. These Canadians have worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic and their response efforts went above and beyond the expectations of their peers, families and communities. To celebrate these individuals and all their hard work, Sunwing will be awarding them with all inclusive vacations to select Royalton Luxury Resorts.
The Sunwing Celebrates Heroes contest asked Canadians to nominate deserving frontline workers for this recognition and received more than 14,000 submissions. Winners represent Canada’s heroes from coast-to-coast and include health care professionals, emergency service providers, food service workers and law enforcement employees.
“Reading the stories of our frontline workers has been inspiring. They truly are heroes,” said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer of Sunwing. “As a Canadian family-owned business, Sunwing has been supporting Canada’s pandemic response in any way we can. Thanking our hardworking frontline heroes is an important part of this effort. We want to show our appreciation to these dedicated Canadians the best way we can, by making their vacation dreams come true and giving them a well-deserved getaway filled with much-needed rest and relaxation at Royalton Luxury Resorts.”
A few of the frontline heroes who are being recognized include:
Matthew Morgan, a physician in Halifax who has treated active members of the military and the RCMP amidst both the pandemic and the tragic shooting rampage that took place in April.
Doris Ho, an emergency room nurse in Toronto, who has supported herself and her live-in parents through the pandemic while juggling two different nursing positions (one part-time, one full-time).
Helene Kemp, a retired Montreal nurse who has returned to work to support residents in need at a retirement home. Helene herself suffers from leukemia and is deserving of a dream vacation.
Kaela Colleen, a Registered Nurse who works in the ICU and ER in Vancouver General Hospital. After playing a vital role in life-saving work, she contracted COVID-19 herself and had to fight for her own health for three weeks. She has since returned to the hospital, working tirelessly to support patients with empathy and kindness.
A full list of winners can be found here.
Prior to this initiative, Sunwing has contributed to Canada’s pandemic response efforts by bringing home more than 60,000 Canadians, including 3,300 non-Sunwing customers from various destinations, and donating more than 46,000 meals to food programs across Canada as part of a national partnership with Second Harvest.
