New Health and Safety Standards For Air Canada Vacations

Air Canada Vacations has announced the launch of new health and safety standards to provide customers with greater peace of mind through the various stages of travel.
As an extension of Air Canada CleanCare+, these new health and safety standards include the enhanced grooming of vacation transfer vehicles and safety protocols throughout the travel journey for vacation packages to Sun destinations. Air Canada Vacations will also continue to work with its trusted hotel partners to support the implementation of the highest standards of safety and cleanliness to give customers added assurance when booking their next trip.
In addition to offering more personal space on transfer vehicles and disinfectant for hand cleaning and hygiene, high-touch areas in the vehicle will be cleaned with alcohol-based disinfectant between each transfer with other areas like side walls being cleaned nightly. Customers will also be required to wear face-coverings during their transfers to and from their hotel or resort.
Along with these measures, Air Canada Vacations’ destination representatives are required to wear Personal Protective Equipment and will be subject to temperature screening before their work shifts.
“As the safety of our customers and employees is our number one priority, Air Canada Vacations’ commitment to safer travel ensures that our ground handlers are implementing appropriate sanitary protocols and best practices for hygiene and cleanliness. Our goal is to extend Air Canada’s program to the next leg of our customers’ trip to provide them added assurance and confidence for their well-being as they begin to dream about travel,” said Nino Montagnese, Managing Director of Air Canada Vacations.
In order to ensure the safety and well-being of all customers, Air Canada Vacations’ new health and safety standards will be introduced by June 1, 2020.
For more details on Air Canada Vacations’ commitment to safer travel, please visit: https://vacations.aircanada.com/en/travel-info/health-and-safety-standards
More information on hotel safety protocols at the next stage of the customer’s journey is available on the hotel’s website.
ACV has said it will begin taking trips to such destinations as Montego Bay, Paris, Barbados, Athens, Barcelona and more, beginning in June.
