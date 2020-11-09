Mary Santonato Joins Air Canada Vacations
Vacation Packages Jim Byers November 09, 2020
Air Canada Vacations has a new National Accounts Manager.
The company announced Monday that Mary Santonato will be joining the company as its new Manager, National Accounts and will be based in the Mississauga office.
Santonato is a seasoned professional with more than 30 years in the travel industry and joins Air Canada Vacations most recently from Transat Tours Canada, where she held the role of Director, Group Sales, Ontario & Atlantic Canada.
Prior to that, she held positions as VP, Retail & Supplier Relations at Handa Travel Group and as Regional Manager, Supplier Relations at SellOffVacations.com.
"Mary’s knowledge of the industry, her group sales experience, and her extensive wholesale background put her in the perfect position to help us to continue our work supporting our national partners and solidifying our market presence from coast to coast,” said Nino Montagnese, Managing Director at Air Canada Vacations. “We are very excited about the contributions Mary will be making at ACV as part of the sales team and are very happy to welcome her to the family!”
Should you wish to communicate with Mary, you can contact her at: msantonato@vacv.com.
For more information on
For more Vacation Packages News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS