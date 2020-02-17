Last updated: 11:08 AM ET, Mon February 17 2020

Early Summer Booking Promo From Transat

Vacation Packages February 17, 2020

New Orleans French Quarter decked out for Christmas
Fly Transat to New Orleans.

Transat is happy to announce its Summer Early Booking promo and is inviting Canadians to spoil themselves and plan their summer vacation right away to benefit from exclusive perks, with a deposit of just $100.

The promotion applies to new individual bookings of Transat South, Florida, New Orleans and Duo packages, for bookings made from February 14 to March 23, 2020, for travel between May 1 and October 31, 2020.

You May Also Like

Brussels, Belgium, Europe gallery icon Europe on the Upswing, Plus News from Four Seasons,...

Emerald Azzurra gallery icon Emerald Waterways Adds Yacht Cruising, Plus WestJet,...

Transat Cruise Month Special Cruise Month Deals From Transat Cruise

Couple on a beach Big Savings With Air Transat's Vacation Intervention... Airlines & Airports

Sandals Montego Bay beach gallery icon Transat Deals, TL Network Canada Appointment and More...

Travellers who book a South package will get:

- Transat’s Price Drop Guarantee

- The option to change your travel dates up to 21 days before departure

- A $50 future travel voucher

- Free seat selection (for Distinction Collection packages)

Travellers who book a Florida, New Orleans or Duo package will receive:

- A $50 future travel voucher

To learn more, visit transat.com or Get Connected.

For more Vacation Packages News

Sunwing and Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Names Sunwing a Top Partner

Sunwing Offering up to 35% off Sun Destinations

Sunwing Begins Cayman Islands Service

Buy One, Get One Half-Off With Air Canada Vacations

Sunwing's Deals of the Decade Sale

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS