Early Summer Booking Promo From Transat
Vacation Packages February 17, 2020
Transat is happy to announce its Summer Early Booking promo and is inviting Canadians to spoil themselves and plan their summer vacation right away to benefit from exclusive perks, with a deposit of just $100.
The promotion applies to new individual bookings of Transat South, Florida, New Orleans and Duo packages, for bookings made from February 14 to March 23, 2020, for travel between May 1 and October 31, 2020.
Travellers who book a South package will get:
- Transat’s Price Drop Guarantee
- The option to change your travel dates up to 21 days before departure
- A $50 future travel voucher
- Free seat selection (for Distinction Collection packages)
Travellers who book a Florida, New Orleans or Duo package will receive:
- A $50 future travel voucher
To learn more, visit transat.com or Get Connected.
