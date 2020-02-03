Buy One, Get One Half-Off With Air Canada Vacations
Vacation Packages February 03, 2020
Air Canada Vacations is thrilled to bring back its popular and exclusive Buy One, Get One at 50% offer for your clients to take advantage of amazing Summer Deals.
New this year, Air Canada Vacations boosts the offer by introducing Europe vacation packages and European Cruises to the list of destinations.
“Booking in advance provides your clients with the best product at the best price possible,” said Dana Gain, Senior Director of Sales, Groups & Partnerships at Air Canada Vacations. “We’re delighted to bring back this great promotion for the summer booking season with even more choices available for your customers.”
Until February 23, the Sun BOGO promotion is valid on June to October 2020 departures to Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. The offer is applicable to new bookings with non-stop flights in Economy Class on select Flight and Hotel packages and departure dates only, and with a 7- night stay. Certain conditions apply.
Book your clients’ next European vacation from Air Canada Vacations’ selection of Flight and Hotels packages:
- 8-night Taste of Ireland
- 7-night Glens & Gardens
- Danube Done Right
- Nice & More
- Hola Barcelona
- Wonders of Italy
- Sunny Portugal
- Highlights of Portugal o
- Capital of Cool
= Best of Greece
- Cycladic Explorer
- Historical Greece
The Europe BOGO offer is applicable to new bookings on May to June 2020 departures with nonstop flights in economy class on select flight and hotel packages and departure dates only. Certain conditions apply. Cruise lovers are not forgotten! Air Canada Vacations offers 50% OFF flights for the 2nd passenger when booking your clients’ European cruise sailing between June 1 and October 31, 2020. The Cruise BOGO offer is applicable to all new Europe sailings booked in conjunction with an Air Canada Vacations flight. The BOGO promotion applies to the 1st and 2nd guest sharing a Balcony stateroom category or higher. To learn more about this offer please visit our website.
With the ACV&ME loyalty program, travel agents who book hotels and groups will receive 500 points per room for packages of 7 nights or more; 500 points per room for packages of 3 to 6 nights; 500 points per 7 nights or more cruise and flight packages; 200 points on every 3 to 7 nights land or cruise only, and 300 points per passenger for Group bookings. ACV&ME loyalty points can be redeemed for Aeroplan® Miles, travel vouchers or Visa and instant gift cards.
