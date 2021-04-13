Air Canada's Lucie Guillemette Taking Over as ACV President
Vacation Packages Jim Byers April 13, 2021
There's a new boss at Air Canada Vacations.
ACV today announced that, in addition to her current role, Lucie Guillemette, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Air Canada, will be leading Air Canada Vacations as its President, replacing Craig Landry. The move is effective immediately.
Landry has served as president of the group since December 2015 and will remain Executive Vice President, Operations at Air Canada. During his tenure as president, he has successfully led the team in growing its business and reinforcing its position as a key player in the leisure market. The change in leadership comes as a result of a commercial reassessment and adapting of strategies following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Lucie’s expertise in leading the team and her accumulated knowledge in revenue, product, distribution, sales and network management will be a tremendous asset in establishing a solid future for Air Canada Vacations,” said Landry. “I look forward to leading this agile team with a strong entrepreneurial spirit into its next chapter. Now is the time to strengthen our relationships and lay the groundwork for our full recovery by leveraging the commercial synergies that exist between Air Canada and Air Canada Vacations."
"I am certainly very pleased to have Air Canada Vacations join the Air Canada commercial team,” said Guillemette.
Nino Montagnese, Vice President – Air Canada Vacations, will report directly to Guillemette as he did previously to Landry, and retains his responsibility to lead the senior leadership team at ACV in all aspects of the day-to-day management of company.
Speaking on a Zoom chat with travel agents and the media on Tuesday, Guillemette said there are troubling signs in Canada with variants but that she's "absolutely encouraged" about the future.
"For some time we actually thought we'd face a U-shaped recovery, but based on what we observe elsewhere, maybe a V shape is what is in store for us."
Guillemette also said she's encouraged by Canada's progress on the vaccine front.
Guillemette was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Air Canada in January 2017, with overall responsibility for all of Air Canada’s commercial strategies to support the airline’s business objectives and continued drive towards sustained profitability. She has been a member of Air Canada’s executive team since 2008 when she was appointed Vice President, Revenue Management.
She holds a certificate in Public Relations from the Universite de Montreal, and Certificates in Management and in Airline Transportation, both from McGill University. In 2017, Ms. Guillemette was recognized by the Women's Executive Network as of one Canada's 100 Most Powerful Women in Business in the Corporate Executive category
For more information on Air Canada
For more Vacation Packages News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS