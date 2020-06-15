Last updated: 11:44 AM ET, Mon June 15 2020

Air Canada Vacations Touches Down in Mexico

Vacation Packages Jim Byers June 15, 2020

Air Canada Vacations in Cancun
On June 12, 2020, vacationers departed from Toronto Pearson International Airport and made their way to sunny Cancun for their first trip with Air Canada Vacations since the start of the COVID-19 crisis.

They were greeted with a warm welcome as they arrived for their transfer for their much-anticipated stay at Catalonia Playa Maroma or Barcelo Maya Palace.

“We’ve all been eagerly awaiting the moment when we could resume our operations and make dreams travel once again. We’re pleased to have been able to welcome our first customers back to Cancun and thank them for their continued trust and loyalty,” said Nino Montagnese, Managing Director at Air Canada Vacations. “While there is still a journey ahead, we’re proud to be bringing back vacations!”

In line with Air Canada Vacations’ commitment to safer travel, destination representatives and customers wore mandatory face coverings while being transferred to the resort in a vehicle allowing for more personal space between passengers. High-touch areas in the vacation transfer vehicle were cleaned before and after the transfer.

In May, Air Canada Vacations announced the launch of its new health and safety standards to provide customers with greater peace of mind through the various stages of travel. As an extension of Air Canada CleanCare+, these new health and safety standards include the enhanced grooming of vacation transfer vehicles and safety protocols throughout the travel journey for vacation packages to Sun destinations.

In addition, Air Canada Vacations continues to work with its trusted hotel partners to support the implementation of the highest standards of safety and cleanliness to give customers added assurance when booking their next trip.

For more details on Air Canada Vacations’ commitment to safer travel, please visit: https://vacations.aircanada.com/en/travel-info/health-and-safety-standards

More information on hotel safety protocols at the next stage of the customer’s journey is available on the hotel’s website.

More about ACV&ME

With the ACV&ME loyalty program, travel agents who book hotels and groups will receive 500 points per room for packages of 7 nights or more; 500 points per room for packages of 3 to 6 nights; 500 points per 7 nights or more cruise and flight packages; 200 points on every 3 to 7 nights land or cruise only, and 300 points per passenger for Group bookings. ACV&ME loyalty points can be redeemed for Aeroplan® Miles, travel vouchers or Visa and instant gift cards.

