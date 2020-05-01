Air Canada Vacations' Reduces Deposits
Vacation Packages Jim Byers May 01, 2020
Air Canada Vacations is excited to announce a reduced deposit on new bookings for a limited time.
Clients that book any packages to the Caribbean, Mexico, Florida, Hawaii or Las Vegas, Europe and Canada can take advantage of a reduced deposit – that’s $100 per person instead of $250. Valid for new bookings made between May 1 and 31, 2020, for travel from June 1, 2020, to April 30, 2021. Reduced deposit of $100 is per person and non-refundable. Not applicable on Cruise bookings or Group bookings.
Reminder! Air Canada Vacations 25-Day Final Payment Policy
Combinable with the new reduced deposit offer To provide more flexibility to your customers, Air Canada Vacations is offering a 25-day payment policy. Final payments can now be processed up to 25 days prior to departure, down from the current 45-day deadline. Air Canada Vacations’ cancellation policy will also be aligned with these amended final payment conditions. See details below.
The new 25-Day Final Payment Policy is valid for:
- New and existing bookings until further notice
- On individual packaged bookings to all destinations
- Applies to packages only
- Excludes Cruises and Group bookings
- Excludes Sandals and Beaches, and Disney passes
- EBB terms and conditions according to your invoice still apply
- The cancellation policy June vary for select hotels
Cancellation terms are as follows:
Cancellation 25 days or more prior to departure; $250 per person
Cancellation 24-21 days prior to departure; 50% of total price
Cancellation 20 days or less prior to departure; 100% non-refundable
