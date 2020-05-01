Last updated: 12:53 PM ET, Fri May 01 2020

Air Canada Vacations' Reduces Deposits

Vacation Packages Jim Byers May 01, 2020

Air Canada Vacations Reduced Deposits
Air Canada Vacations Reduced Deposits

Air Canada Vacations is excited to announce a reduced deposit on new bookings for a limited time.

Clients that book any packages to the Caribbean, Mexico, Florida, Hawaii or Las Vegas, Europe and Canada can take advantage of a reduced deposit – that’s $100 per person instead of $250. Valid for new bookings made between May 1 and 31, 2020, for travel from June 1, 2020, to April 30, 2021. Reduced deposit of $100 is per person and non-refundable. Not applicable on Cruise bookings or Group bookings.

You May Also Like

air canada vacations ACV and AMResorts to Hold Virtual Cinco de Mayo Event Tour Operator

Nino Montagnese, Air Canada Vacations Sun Collection Launch Toronto ACV Adds Extensions and Transfer Capability to Future... Travel Agent

Air Canada Vacations Updated Info From ACV on Chargebacks, Commission Payouts... Tour Operator

Air Canada Vacations Free CareFlex Travel Protection through Air Canada... Tour Operator

Calin Rovinescu, PDG d Air Canada President and CEO YouTube Response to COVID-1... Airlines & Airports

Reminder! Air Canada Vacations 25-Day Final Payment Policy

Combinable with the new reduced deposit offer To provide more flexibility to your customers, Air Canada Vacations is offering a 25-day payment policy. Final payments can now be processed up to 25 days prior to departure, down from the current 45-day deadline. Air Canada Vacations’ cancellation policy will also be aligned with these amended final payment conditions. See details below.

The new 25-Day Final Payment Policy is valid for:

- New and existing bookings until further notice

- On individual packaged bookings to all destinations

- Applies to packages only

- Excludes Cruises and Group bookings

- Excludes Sandals and Beaches, and Disney passes

- EBB terms and conditions according to your invoice still apply

- The cancellation policy June vary for select hotels

Cancellation terms are as follows:

Cancellation 25 days or more prior to departure; $250 per person

Cancellation 24-21 days prior to departure; 50% of total price

Cancellation 20 days or less prior to departure; 100% non-refundable

Always here to support you!

Connect with the entire Air Canada Family: Subscribe to our Buzz newsletter. Follow our Travel Agent Showcase page. Follow us on facebook.com/aircanadavacations

For more Vacation Packages News

More by Jim Byers

Jim Byers
Sunwing plane arrives on Grand Cayman

Sunwing Brings Back 1,800 Workers

Sunwing's Magical March Madness Sale

Early Summer Booking Promo From Transat

Sunwing Offering up to 35% off Sun Destinations

Sunwing Begins Cayman Islands Service

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS