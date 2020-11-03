Last updated: 04:26 PM ET, Tue November 03 2020

Air Canada Vacations Offering New Mexico Options From Calgary

Vacation Packages November 03, 2020

Puerto Vallarta
Aerial of Los Muertos beach. (photo via Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board)

Air Canada Vacations last month announced additional sunny vacation options in Mexico with flights from Vancouver and Winnipeg.

They announced on Tuesday that they're adding two more vacation options, with flights departing from Calgary.

Customers can now book their next trip through Air Canada Vacations with non-stop flights beginning in December from Calgary to Cancun and Puerto Vallarta with convenient connectors from 54 Canadian cities.

In addition, when booking, travellers will benefit from the COVID-19 Coverage & Assistance Plan administered by Allianz Global Assistance at no additional cost, as well as Air Canada Vacations’ CareFlexPlus travel protection program, which is now offered for free!

There are two additional non-stop flights to Mexico for Calgary:

- As of December 18, Calgary to Puerto Vallarta will operate twice a week on Fridays and Sundays.

- As of December 19, Calgary to Cancun will operate twice a week on Thursdays and Saturdays.

