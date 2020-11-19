Last updated: 04:34 PM ET, Thu November 19 2020

Air Canada Vacations Launches Black Friday Sale: Up to 40% Off

Vacation Packages Jim Byers November 19, 2020

Air Canada Vacations' Black Friday Sale

Air Canada Vacations is thrilled to announce the advanced launch of its Black Friday deals, offering travellers the opportunity to take advantage of top travel deals with the peace of mind they are looking for.

Until November 26, customers can book their next trip through Air Canada Vacations and take advantage of savings up to 40% off on vacation packages to all their destinations, including Mexico, the Caribbean, Canada and more, for travel in December and January.

In addition, Air Canada Vacations announced its exclusive offer just for its trade partners. Travel agents will receive 2% bonus commission for every Canadian ski vacation package booked until December 6, 2020.

“With the early start of our Black Friday deals coupled with our commitment to safer travel and Air Canada CleanCare+, travellers will have the confidence they need to book their next getaway and turn their travel dreams into reality,” said Nino Montagnese, Managing Director at Air Canada Vacations.

When booking a vacation package to select sun destinations, travellers will benefit from the COVID-19 Coverage & Assistance Plan administered by Allianz Global Assistance at no additional cost.

