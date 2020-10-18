Air Canada Vacations Expands Winter Sun Options
Vacation Packages October 18, 2020
Air Canada Vacations is thrilled to be bringing vacations back with additional sunny destinations available to book with travel beginning in November 2020.
These destinations will be added to the Company’s existing lineup and will offer even more choice and more deals, with the flexibility and peace of mind travellers are looking for.
“We’re thrilled to be able to offer customers vacation package options to many sunny destinations,” said Nino Montagnese, Managing Director at Air Canada Vacations. “We continue to work with our various suppliers and hotelier partners to ensure they implement the highest standards of safety and cleanliness for our customers. Coupled with Air Canada CleanCare+ and Air Canada Vacations’ health and safety standards, travellers can book with confidence and enjoy a well-deserved getaway.”
Customers can now book their next trip through Air Canada Vacations with non-stop flights beginning in November from Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver to popular destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. In addition, when booking, travellers will benefit from the COVID-19 Coverage & Assistance Plan administered by Allianz Global Assistance at no additional cost, as well as Air Canada Vacations’ CareFlexPlus travel protection program, which is now offered for free.
There are 17 additional flights to Mexico and the Caribbean:
Western Canada
As of November 1, Vancouver to Puerto Vallarta will operate once a week on Sundays
As of November 6, Vancouver to Cancun will operate once a week on Fridays
As of November 7, Vancouver to Los Cabos, and Vancouver to Ixtapa/Zihuantanejo will both operate once a week on Saturdays
Ontario
As of November 1, Toronto to Antigua will operate once a week on Sundays, and Toronto to Aruba will operate twice a week on Saturdays and Sundays
As of November 4, Toronto to Los Cabos will operate once a week on Wednesdays
As of November 5, Toronto to Puerto Vallarta will operate once a week on Thursdays
As of November 6, Toronto to Liberia will operate once a week on Fridays
As of November 7, Toronto to Varadero and Toronto to Saint Lucia will operate once a week on Saturdays
As of November 17, Toronto to Curaçao will operate once a week on Tuesdays
As of November 19, Toronto to Cozumel will operate once a week on Thursdays
Quebec
As of November 6, Montreal to Varadero will operate once a week on Fridays
As of November 16, Montreal to Cozumel will operate once a week on Monday
Please visit aircanada.com for the most up-to-date information on the operating schedule. The new COVID-19 Coverage & Assistance Plan administered by Allianz Global Assistance is available for eligible travellers who book a vacation package to select destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean, on or after August 31, 2020, for travel between September 4, 2020, and April 30, 2021.
Visit aircanadavacations.com for full details.
For more information on Air Canada, Mexico, Caribbean
For more Vacation Packages News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS