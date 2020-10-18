Last updated: 11:57 AM ET, Sun October 18 2020

Air Canada Vacations Expands Winter Sun Options

Vacation Packages October 18, 2020

Air Canada Vacations
Air Canada Vacations.

Air Canada Vacations is thrilled to be bringing vacations back with additional sunny destinations available to book with travel beginning in November 2020.

These destinations will be added to the Company’s existing lineup and will offer even more choice and more deals, with the flexibility and peace of mind travellers are looking for.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer customers vacation package options to many sunny destinations,” said Nino Montagnese, Managing Director at Air Canada Vacations. “We continue to work with our various suppliers and hotelier partners to ensure they implement the highest standards of safety and cleanliness for our customers. Coupled with Air Canada CleanCare+ and Air Canada Vacations’ health and safety standards, travellers can book with confidence and enjoy a well-deserved getaway.”

Customers can now book their next trip through Air Canada Vacations with non-stop flights beginning in November from Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver to popular destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. In addition, when booking, travellers will benefit from the COVID-19 Coverage & Assistance Plan administered by Allianz Global Assistance at no additional cost, as well as Air Canada Vacations’ CareFlexPlus travel protection program, which is now offered for free.

There are 17 additional flights to Mexico and the Caribbean:

Western Canada

As of November 1, Vancouver to Puerto Vallarta will operate once a week on Sundays

As of November 6, Vancouver to Cancun will operate once a week on Fridays

As of November 7, Vancouver to Los Cabos, and Vancouver to Ixtapa/Zihuantanejo will both operate once a week on Saturdays

Ontario

As of November 1, Toronto to Antigua will operate once a week on Sundays, and Toronto to Aruba will operate twice a week on Saturdays and Sundays

As of November 4, Toronto to Los Cabos will operate once a week on Wednesdays

As of November 5, Toronto to Puerto Vallarta will operate once a week on Thursdays

As of November 6, Toronto to Liberia will operate once a week on Fridays

As of November 7, Toronto to Varadero and Toronto to Saint Lucia will operate once a week on Saturdays

As of November 17, Toronto to Curaçao will operate once a week on Tuesdays

As of November 19, Toronto to Cozumel will operate once a week on Thursdays

Quebec

As of November 6, Montreal to Varadero will operate once a week on Fridays

As of November 16, Montreal to Cozumel will operate once a week on Monday

Please visit aircanada.com for the most up-to-date information on the operating schedule. The new COVID-19 Coverage & Assistance Plan administered by Allianz Global Assistance is available for eligible travellers who book a vacation package to select destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean, on or after August 31, 2020, for travel between September 4, 2020, and April 30, 2021.

Visit aircanadavacations.com for full details.

