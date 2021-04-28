Air Canada Vacations: Dream of Europe Digital Platform Unveiled
Air Canada Vacations is proudly unveiling its new immersive digital platform, Dream of Europe, and inviting Canadians to virtually dive into its 2021-2022 Europe Collection.
Travellers can embark on a virtual journey through Europe, thanks to the digital platform’s interactive design that features images, video and editorial content including destination highlights and user-generated travel tips. Travel professionals can guide their customers to bucket-list destinations by sharing links of each tour package, allowing them to easily review Air Canada Vacations’ new Europe portfolio, plan their dream escape and contact their trusted agent when they’re ready to book.
To view the Dream of Europe platform and share with your clients, click here.
“We’re always looking to provide our trade partners with innovative tools to inspire their customers,” said Nino Montagnese, Vice President at Air Canada Vacations. “This new platform is a digital solution to the physical gap created by the pandemic, giving agents the opportunity to entice their clients with dreams of Europe. Travel professionals can make our diverse collection come alive in an entirely new way for their customers and connect them to specific product offerings that match their individual needs.”
Featuring over 40,000 hotels and a total of 75 tour packages in 8 countries, Air Canada Vacations’ new Europe collection now includes 18 new carefully designed itineraries that cater to your clients’ unique travel styles.
PACKAGES THAT MATCH YOUR CUSTOMERS’ EUROPEAN TRAVEL STYLE
With carefully curated, ready-to-book tour packages, the 2021-2022 Europe Collection helps you guide customers based on their travel style. Classic Europe packages provide worry-free itineraries packed with activities and excursions that take travellers to the continent's most famous landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, the Colosseum, the Sagrada Família. Off the Beaten Path packages allow Canadians to discover Old World wonders through unique adventures!
These exciting trips let independent travellers uncover Europe's hidden gems through authentic experiences in lesser known villages and cities. Luxury Travel packages in Greece, Ireland and Portugal let your customers immerse themselves in European elegance. These packages include stays in Europe's most sublime hotels, so that travellers can indulge in the finer things as they discover the continent in style. Island Hopping allows your customers to explore several Greek islands in the most relaxed and optimal way. Seamless connections, great hotels and the most magical places allow travellers to kick back and enjoy the sunshine.
More Moments allow travellers to wander around Europe at their own pace. These pre-booked excursions to must-see spots help travellers soak up local culture and create lasting memories at no extra cost!
BOOK EARLY FOR BONUS OFFERS
Customers who book now for travel in late 2021 or 2022 benefit from exclusive offers. FREE combined CareFlexPlus and CareFree protection plans provide customers with flexibility. Including free seat selection, year-round Price Drop Guarantee, StormGuard, and a $50 waiver on administration change fees, these plans allow travellers to transfer their package, change their departure date, destination or hotel up to 7 days prior to departure, or cancel with a full refund up until 25 days prior to departure. Plus, travellers can take advantage of a reduced deposit of $50 per person when booking their 2021/2022 European escape through their favourite travel professional. Valid on bookings made between April 26 and June 30, 2021 for travel from July 1, 2021 to May 30, 2022. For more details, please visit Air Canada Vacations’ page. Lower flight fares can be secured by travellers booking their Rome or Athens package now for travel next year. Valid on bookings made between April 26 and June 30, 2021 for travel from June 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022. For more details, please visit Air Canada Vacations’ page. The COVID-19 Coverage & Assistance Plan administered by Allianz Global Assistance is included with any flight and hotel-inclusive package (excluding cruise) for travel from May 1, 2021 to October 31, 2021. For more details, please visit Air Canada Vacations’ page. Air Canada Vacations’ Europe Cruise Offer is available for your clients looking to see Europe by sea. If you find a lower price on your clients’ European cruise adventure, Air Canada Vacations will beat it by 10%! Valid for bookings made between April 26 and June 30, 2021 for travel from September 1, 2021 to December 31, 2022. For more details, please visit Air Canada Vacations’ page.
OUR EUROPE PROMISE
Air Canada Vacations’ Europe Promise boasts spectacular values available at all times for your customers—an exchangeable deposit in the form of credit up to 45 days prior to departure, the ability to connect your clients’ Air Canada European flight from 54 Canadian airports starting at $49, and one free checked bag per person when booking with Air Canada Vacations
For more details, please visit Air Canada Vacations’ page.
More about ACV&ME
With the ACV&ME loyalty program, travel agents who book hotels and groups will receive 500 points per room for packages of 7 nights or more; 500 points per room for packages of 3 to 6 nights; 500 points per cabin when you book a Filght & Cruise package and 200 points per cabin when booking a cruise only, and on every 3 to 7 nights hotel-only, and 300 points per passenger for Group bookings. ACV&ME loyalty points can be redeemed for Aeroplan® points, travel vouchers or Visa and instant gift cards.
