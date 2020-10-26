Air Canada Vacations Brings Back Mexico Vacations For Western Canadians
Vacation Packages October 26, 2020
Air Canada Vacations is thrilled to be bringing vacations back to Western Canada with additional sunny destinations in Mexico available to book with travel beginning in November 2020.
“At Air Canada Vacations, our goal is to continue to offer our customers more flexibility and more options when they are looking to book their next sunny getaway,” said Nino Montagnese, Managing Director at Air Canada Vacations. “With Air Canada CleanCare+ and Air Canada Vacations’ health and safety standards, travellers can book with the peace of mind they need to enjoy their well-deserved break.”
Customers can now book their next trip through Air Canada Vacations with non-stop flights beginning in November from Vancouver to Puerto Vallarta, Cancun, Los Cabos, and Ixtapa/Zihuantanejo, and recently announced non-stop flight from Winnipeg to Cancun with convenient connectors from 54 Canadian cities.
In addition, when booking, travellers will benefit from the COVID-19 Coverage & Assistance Plan administered by Allianz Global Assistance at no additional cost, as well as Air Canada Vacations’ CareFlexPlus travel protection program, which is now offered for free.;
There are five additional flights to Mexico for Western Canada:
- As of November 1, Vancouver to Puerto Vallarta will operate once a week on Sundays
- As of November 7, Vancouver to Los Cabos, and Vancouver to Ixtapa/Zihuantanejo will both operate once a week on Saturdays
- As of November 8, Vancouver to Cancun will operate once a week on Sundays
- As of February 6, Winnipeg to Cancun will operate once a week on Saturdays (new)
Please visit aircanada.com for the most up-to-date information on the operating schedule.
Book your group with confidence. Air Canada Vacations continues to promote its new Flex program for Groups now offered for free allowing travellers one free date change or cancellation up to 7 days prior departure. The new offer is applicable to new bookings of vacation packages to Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, South and Central America, Europe, and the United States and select departure dates. Plus, the earlier you book, the more you get!
The new COVID-19 Coverage & Assistance Plan administered by Allianz Global Assistance is available for eligible travellers who book a vacation package to select destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean, on or after August 31, 2020, for travel between September 4, 2020, and April 30, 2021.
Visit aircanadavacations.com for full details.
More about ACV&ME
With the ACV&ME loyalty program, travel agents who book hotels and groups will receive 500 points per room for packages of 7 nights or more; 500 points per room for packages of 3 to 6 nights; 500 points per 7 nights or more for cruise and flight packages; 300 points per room for ePackage bookings; 200 points on every 3 to 7 nights hotel-only or cruise-only bookings, and 300 points per passenger for Group bookings. ACV&ME loyalty points can be redeemed for Aeroplan® Miles, travel vouchers or Visa and instant gift cards.
For more information on Mexico
For more Vacation Packages News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS