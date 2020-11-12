ACV Offering Exclusive Perks With Flight and Cruise Packages
Vacation Packages November 12, 2020
Air Canada Vacations is thrilled to be bringing cruise vacations back by offering cruise lovers exclusive perks when booking any Flight & Cruise package with Air Canada Vacations.
Travellers can take advantage of savings of $200 in flight credits per couple for travel until December 12, 2021 in a balcony stateroom or higher. In addition, customers will receive an extra $100 in flight credits per couple when booking their next cruise vacation with a future travel credit. That means a total $300 in flight credits per couple!
“We’re pleased to be able to offer travellers exciting promotions for our Cruise products, which in combination with our Upgraded Cruise Promise, will give them the confidence they need to book their next vacation and set sail,” said Nino Montagnese, Managing Director at Air Canada Vacations.
For a limited time, travellers can also benefit from Air Canada Vacations’ CareFree travel protection program, which is now offered for free! The travel protection plan includes free seat selection, year-round Price Drop Guarantee, and a $50 waiver on administration change fees.
Our Upgraded Cruise Promise
Fly & Cruise with confidence and peace of mind with Air Canada Vacations’ Upgraded Cruise Promise! Included for all cruise deals, the program allows travellers to book their flights with no deposit when booked as a Flight & Cruise package. All flights are 100% refundable up to 24 hours prior to departure. This program also features a Cruise deposit of only $50 per person on select cruises, and one FREE checked bag per person when you book your customers’ Flight & Cruise package. The offer is available to Cruise Group bookings, and combinable with flexible cancellation policies offered by cruise lines!
More about ACV&ME
With the ACV&ME loyalty program, travel agents who book hotels and groups will receive 500 points per room for packages of 7 nights or more; 500 points per room for packages of 3 to 6 nights; 500 points per cabin when you book a cruise and flight package and 200 points per cabin when booking a cruise only. points on every 3 to 7 nights hotel-only, and 300 points per passenger for Group bookings. ACV&ME loyalty points can be redeemed for Aeroplan® Miles, travel vouchers or Visa and instant gift cards.
For more information on
For more Vacation Packages News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS