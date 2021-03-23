ACV Extends COVID-19 Coverage and Assistance Plan
Starting today, Air Canada Vacations will be extending the COVID-19 Coverage and Assistance Plan, administered by Allianz Global Assistance, to international destinations when booking any flight and hotel-inclusive package.
Offered at no additional cost, this coverage is designed to cover emergency medical and quarantine costs related to COVID-19 while travelling, with the goal of providing travellers with greater confidence and peace of mind when booking their next dream vacation.
“As Canadians start to make their vacation plans for the future, safety while abroad is top of mind. We want to do our part by ensuring that travellers are covered in case of emergency medical and quarantine expenses related to COVID-19. Coupled with our commitment to safer travel and Air Canada CleanCare+, travellers will have the confidence they need to book their next getaway now and enjoy a tomorrow filled with vacations,” said Nino Montagnese, Vice President of Air Canada Vacations.
All eligible customers who book one of Air Canada Vacations’ flight and hotel-inclusive packages to an international destination on or after March 23, 2021 (excluding cruise and Canada packages) for travel from May 1, 2021 to October 31, 2021, will be covered under the COVID19 Coverage and Assistance Plan.
Policy terms and conditions can be found here: https://vacations.aircanada.com/en/travelinfo/allianz-covid-19-coverage-assistance-plan.
To consult the FAQ, please click here.
Administered by Allianz Global Assistance, the COVID-19 Coverage and Assistance Plan is underwritten by CUMIS General Insurance Company, a member of the Co-operators group of companies. For more details on the COVID-19 Coverage and Assistance Plan, please visit aircanadavacations.com.
More about ACV&ME
With the ACV&ME loyalty program, travel agents who book hotels and groups will receive 500 points per room for packages of 7 nights or more; 500 points per room for packages of 3 to 6 nights; 500 points for 3 nights or more cruise and flight package bookings; 300 points per room for ePackage bookings; 200 points on every 3 to 7 nights hotel-only or cruise-only bookings for 3 nights or more, and 300 points per passenger for Group bookings. ACV&ME loyalty points can be redeemed for Aeroplan® points, travel vouchers or Visa and instant gift cards.
