Softvoyage and Uplift Team Up to Offer New Way of Travel Financing
Travel Technology August 13, 2020
Softvoyage, Canada’s leading travel technology company, has announced that it will join forces with Silicon Valley-based fintech company, Uplift, to assist travel advisors in bringing installment payments to even more Canadian travellers. The alliance between the technology and travel leaders will provide an innovative and simple way for travel advisors to ultilize travel financing via Sirev in the booking process.
This will provide advisors with a tool to attract new clients and create new revenue streams.
“We truly are excited about this partnership, it opens up new opportunites for advisors and will change how our nation looks at travel,” says Denise Heffron, Managing Director at Uplift. “By leveraging Sirev’s cutting edge technology, we’re able to reach more Canadians and provide travel advisors with quick and easy access to Uplift. Sirev is Canada's premier shopping and booking tool for the agency community and it’s an honour to join forces with Softvoyage.”
With its accessible travel payment solution, Uplift enables travel providers to offer installment payments to their customers, making travel more accessible for Canadian travellers. In conjunction with Softvoyage, Uplift offers a custom-tailored solution for travel agents, making travel more affordable and rewarding for their clients.
Dan Langevin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Softvoyage explains:
“We are very pleased to join forces with the team at Uplift. We are always looking for ways to innovate and enhance our offerings for the travel community especially in these unprecendent times and believe this partnership will do just that.
Like Softvoyage, Uplift specializes in travel – together our companies have a deep understanding of both travel and technology. It’s a winning a combination”.In addition to offering Uplift financing through Sirev, Softvoyage is also making Uplift available to their partners whose consumer websites they host. “This will allow Softvoyage’s clients to remain at the forefront of development and distribution.” Said Langevin.
