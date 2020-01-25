Canadian Airports Getting New Nexus Machines
As recently announced, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has started replacing the NEXUS kiosks at Canadian airports to serve customers better.
How the new kiosks will save you time:
- The new kiosks use facial verification and are user-friendly.
- Ability to quickly tap your NEXUS card at the kiosk when prompted.
- Simplified reporting process (including fewer screens to complete than the old kiosks).
- You can now use the kiosks in groups.
Tips to make your first time using the new kiosks quick and easy
- Before your next trip, please make sure that your NEXUS card is activated by logging into the Trusted Traveler Programs application portal. Every NEXUS card needs to be activated, even renewal and replacement cards.
- Once you arrive at the airport, you may be asked to scan your passport at the kiosk so that your photo can be added to your NEXUS membership profile. Please have your passport ready and follow all on-screen instructions.
New declaration process
- Declarations will not be completed at the new kiosks. If you have something to declare you must do so verbally, to an officer, at a clearly marked area in the customs hall after using the kiosk.
How the CBSA is protecting your privacy
The CBSA is committed to ensuring your privacy as a NEXUS member is upheld. The security and privacy of personal information has been factored into all elements of the kiosk design.
Your personal information, including your passport photograph, will not be stored on the kiosk. The only information retained is saved securely on CBSA systems, in accordance with government information, privacy and security policies. All information is used strictly to confirm your identity on arrival to Canada.
Where the new kiosks are available:
- Vancouver International Airport
- Montréal Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport
- Halifax Stanfield International Airport
- Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport
- Edmonton International Airport
Coming soon:
Over the next few months, the NEXUS kiosks at the airports below will be replaced with new kiosks at:
- Toronto Pearson International Airport
- Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport
- Calgary International Airport
- Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport
Visit the CBSA’s NEXUS Air website for more information, including the step-by-step process for using the new kiosks. Our website will be regularly updated as the new kiosks are installed at the above airports.
