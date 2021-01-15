Last updated: 07:31 AM ET, Fri January 15 2021

Antigua and Barbuda Launch New App for Tourists

Travel Technology January 15, 2021

Antigua and Barbuda
Explore Antigua the undertaking is another indication of the island’s commitment to safe travel and tourist experience.

Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority has a new interactive tourist app that will allow visitors to explore the island in a safe and socially distanced way.

"Explore Antigua", features hotels, restaurants and bars and popular tourist attractions around the island and is complete with a Google-integrated map for GPS navigation.

The App, which is available free for download in the Google Play and Apple iOS stores, will be a feature at all ports of entry, leading hotels, restaurants and bars, car rental companies and other locations island wide. Visitors and residents alike will all have the opportunity to access the technology through a simple QR Code scan or by visiting the relevant stores for direct download.

Although the physical copy of the tourist map will be made available in limited supply, emphasis will be placed on using the app in keeping with protocols.

Chief Executive Officer of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin James, said, “The Covid-19 pandemic called for our tourism sector stakeholders to quickly adapt their business, and make the most of digital technology in order to safely communicate their messages to travellers.”

