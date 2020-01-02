Air India Product No Longer on Sabre GDS
Travel Technology Sabre Travel Network January 02, 2020
Air India has left Sabre DDS, and its content is no longer available to Sabre-connected travel agencies, effective January 2.
In a press release issued Thursday afternoon by Sabre Corporation, Kristin Hays, VP Global Communications said, “After a successful 20-year relationship, Air India has decided to discontinue distributing its content through the Sabre GDS. Consequently, Air India content is no longer available to Sabre-connected travel agencies, effective today.
“We are very disappointed that Air India decided to withdraw from Sabre. We believe that access to Sabre’s global network of travel agencies provides great value to Air India.
“We have worked with Air India for the better part of a year to reach a new agreement, in anticipation of the existing contract expiring and after receiving a termination notice from the carrier. Unfortunately, after extensive negotiations, we have been unable to come to a new agreement.
“Our teams will continue to work with Air India to finalize an agreement that meets the needs of Sabre, Air India and travel buyers.
“Sabre remains committed to GDS agreements that meet our airline customers’ unique needs while also balancing the needs of the travel buyers who rely on Sabre for robust travel content.”
