Air Canada and Uplift Collaborate to Give Travellers Flexible Payment Option
Travel Technology December 08, 2020
Air Canada and Uplift have announced a new collaboration, giving the airline’s customers access to Uplift’s flexible, financing options. Travellers can now book flights from Canada and the U.S. to destinations throughout Air Canada’s global network and pay for those trips over time with Uplift.
“Air Canada’s strategy is to put the customer at the center of everything we do and give them tools to better design and manage their travel. This includes offering the convenience of alternative payment options. In collaborating with Uplift, we are further expanding these options for our customers,” said Keith Wallis, Senior Director, Distribution and Payments at Air Canada.
“We’re proud to collaborate with one of the most innovative airlines in the world and to offer a flexible payment option helping more people realize their travel dreams,” said Denise Heffron, Managing Director, Canada, Uplift. “Like Air Canada, we understand how important and special travel is. Our goal is to make travel more affordable and rewarding for everyone and this collaboration accelerates our ability to do so.”
Uplift provides users the freedom to finance their trip and pay for it over time. Customers can easily compare the costs of paying monthly with those of paying upfront, choosing the option that works best for them. There are no prepayment penalties and travellers clearly see the interest rate and total cost of the trip at the time of booking.
Customers will be given the option to pay Air Canada in full or pay monthly through Uplift at time of booking. When selecting monthly payments customers can quickly apply online to receive an estimate of monthly payments and advance purchase amounts. Travellers can use Uplift to secure best available pricing, book a last-minute trip, add benefits such as preferred seats or upgrade flights to Premium Economy and Business Class, while easily managing the costs with fixed, affordable monthly payments.
For more information on
For more Travel Technology News
IATA Announces Creation of Digital COVID-19 Travel Pass
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS