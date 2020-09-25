Transat Offers COVID 19 Insurance Through Manulife
Travel Insurance September 25, 2020
Transat is now offering COVID 19 Emergency Medical Certificate of Insurance through Manulife. The plan is designed to cover emergency medical and quarantine expenses at destination, in addition to providing assistance if COVID 19 is contracted during the trip.
Eligible customers who book a roundtrip flight from Canada to an international Air Transat destination or a Transat package to Mexico, Central or South America, or the Caribbean, from September 25 to October 31, 2020, for stays of up to 21 days, for departures between October 1, 2020, and April 30, 2021, will be covered by this insurance at no extra cost. It will automatically be included in the purchase of the flight or package, whether it is made at a travel agency, online or through Transat’s Customer Contact Centre.
“The travel industry has been transforming at a frantic pace in recent months, and we are listening to our customers’ expectations in order to offer them programs and solutions adapted to the new realities,” says Annick Guérard, Chief Operating Officer of Transat. “The introduction of a free and automatic COVID 19 medical insurance and assistance plan included in our flights and packages, combined with our rigorous health and safety program, Traveller Care, demonstrates our desire to allow our customers to carry out their travel plans despite the uncertainties related to the pandemic.”
The COVID 19 Emergency Medical Certificate of Insurance, offered through Manulife with the purchase of a roundtrip Air Transat flight or Transat package, includes:
- Emergency medical insurance, which covers up to CA $200,000 per insured person for medical and hospital expenses that may be incurred as a result of a positive COVID 19 test result during the trip
- Coverage of accommodation costs caused by quarantine or isolation due to a positive COVID 19 test result during the trip, up to CA $150 a day per insured person or CA $300 a day per family, for a maximum of 14 days
“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our customers, employees, partners and communities,” says Wally Thompson, Vice-President, Distribution, Manulife Affinity Markets. “That’s why offering specialized travel insurance for Canadians is important. Offering coverage for COVID related expenses means we can help Canadians protect what matters most when they plan their travel with Transat.”
Full details on this insurance coverage can be found here:
airtransat.com/en-CA/book/covid-19-coverage
transat.com/en-CA/book/package/covid-19-coverage
For more Travel Insurance News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS