Manulife's New COVID Pandemic Travel Plan is Here
Travel Insurance November 26, 2020
It’s been a challenging year for us all, no doubt about that. And travel has been the last thing on most people’s minds. But for some Canadians travel has been necessary and there’s no more important time to have travel insurance than during a global pandemic. That’s why Manulife has designed the new COVID 19 Pandemic Travel Plan.
When your clients travel with this coverage, they have protection not just for traditional emergency medical expenses, but for COVID 19 related expenses as well.
Family can include three generations with a maximum two adults (parents or grandparents) under age 60 and any children who must be a minimum of 30 days old at time of departure.
Our top priority is always the health and safety of our customers, employees, partners and communities and as the largest travel insurance provider in Canada, Manulife understands that some Canadians may have family, business and other important reasons for travelling. Today, more than ever before, they need specialized coverage that helps protect them in the event they fall ill due to COVID 19.
We strongly encourage your clients to adhere to the recommendations of the Government of Canada and medical professionals around the world during this time.
The COVID 19 Pandemic Travel Plan includes quarantine expenses, emergency medical coverage for COVID 19 related complications as well as emergency medical coverage not associated with COVID 19. For more information, visit the Manulife website.
