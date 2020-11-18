Manulife's COVID-19 Pandemic Travel Plan
It's been a challenging year for us all, no doubt about that. And travel has been the last thing on most people's minds. But for some Canadians, travel has been necessary, and there's no more important time to have travel insurance than during a global pandemic. That's why Manulife has designed the new COVID-19 Pandemic Travel Plan.
When your clients travel with this coverage, they have protection not just for traditional emergency medical expenses, but for COVID-19 related expenses as well.
With the COVID-19 Pandemic Travel Plan, your clients are covered for:
—$200,000 CAD in emergency medical coverage for COVID-19 and relate d complications
—$5,000,000 CAD in emergency medical coverage not associated with C0VID-19
—Quarantine expenses after a positive C0VID-19 test result during their trip, up to $150 CAD per person or $300 CAD per family per day for 14 days
—Up to a combined $500 CAD per person for return airfare, meals and accommodation if a Level 3
What else can you tell your clients about the COVID-19 Pandemic Travel Plan?
Your clients are bound to have questions about such a unique travel insurance plan. So here are a few key facts about this coverage:
Family rates are available: Family rates are calculated by multiplying the oldest parent's or grandparent's rate by 2. All family members must be listed on the policy confirmation and travelling together.
Family can include three generations with a maximum two adults (parents or grandparents) under age 60 , and any children (please see definition of child/ children from the policy). Children must be a minimum of 30 days old at time of departure.
For Canadians only: You must be a Canadian citizen with a valid government health insurance plan throughout the duration of your trip.
Medical-only plan: This plan only covers medical-related expenses such as those outlined above. It doesn't include non-medical coverage like trip cancellation or baggage loss, damage or delay. However, clients can combine this plan with a second plan that includes non-medical protection.
No cruises: This coverage does not cover anything that should happen while on or associated with being on a cruise of any kind.
Coverage can be extended: As long as it's within 12 months of departure, this coverage can be extended while your clients are still away on their trip. See the policy for other extension rules.
Clients can apply if they've recovered from COVID-19: As long as COVID-19 and other pre-existing conditions have been stable for 3 to 6 months, depending on age and rate category, your clients can apply for this coverage.
Clients can purchase anytime prior to departure: While there's nothing wrong with leaving travel insurance to the last minute, we always recommend purchasing it as soon as your client books their trip, so it's taken care of and won't be forgotten.
What are Manulife's thoughts on travel during the pandemic?
Our top priority is always the health and safety of our customers, employees, partners and communities and, as the largest travel insurance provider in Canada, Manulife understands that some Canadians may have family, business and other important reasons for travelling. Today more than ever before, they need specialized coverage that helps protect them in the event they fall ill due to COVID-19.
We strongly encourage your clients to adhere to the recommendations of the Government of Canada and medical professionals around the world during this time. For those who do decide to travel, Manulife supports the health and safety of Canadians by offering this specialized travel insurance plan for COVID-19.
There's never been a more important time to make sure your clients feel more secure during their travels.
To learn more, please contact your Business Development Manager.
