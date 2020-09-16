Manulife to Offer COVID Travel Insurance Starting in October
Beginning October, The Manulife COVID 19 Pandemic Travel Plan will be available to Canadians travelling in Canada and internationally, including to countries with a Level 3 Travel Advisory. The policy will provide Emergency Medical coverage, including specific additional coverage for COVID 19 and related conditions. It will also include added Trip Interruption benefits in the event of quarantine.
The Manulife COVID 19 Pandemic Travel Plan will be available to Canadians through Manulife’s distribution channels including travel agents, brokers, advisors, sponsors and for direct purchase through Manulife CoverMe.
“The pandemic has had extraordinary impacts on the day to day lives of Canadians and at Manulife, our top priority remains the health and safety of our customers, employees, partners and communities. This specialized travel insurance is aimed at helping protect what matters most,” said Alex Lucas, Head of Insurance, Manulife.
Insurance includes emergency medical coverage for non-COVID related – up to $5,000,000 per insured, up to $200,000 for emergency medical coverage after a positive test while in the destination, quarantine expenses up to a maximum of $4200 per family for 14 days and up to a combined $500 per person from a Level 3 to Level 4 Upgraded travel advisory.
For more information, visit https://www.manulife.ca/personal/support/update-on-covid-19.html
