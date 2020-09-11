Flight Centre and Allianz Team Up for COVID Insurance
Flight Centre and Allianz Global Assistance are now covering certain emergency medical and quarantine expenses related to COVID-19 while travelling. The COVID-19 Coverage and Assistance Plan was designed to help restore Canadians’ confidence in travel, and comes at no additional cost to the customer when they book an eligible Holiday Package (airfare + accommodation), as Flight Centre will cover the cost of the coverage to a participating destination.
Flight Centre currently offers the widest choice to Canadians, with participating destinations including Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia/Oceania. Customers who book a vacation, paid in full, on or after September 8, 2020 and travelling between September 8, 2020 and April 30, 2021 will benefit from this offer.
“Our customers’ comfort and confidence are as important to us as their safety.” said Michelle Suggett, Vice President Retail, Flight Centre Canada. “We want to make sure they feel supported and that they have a relaxing, stress-free vacation. Anything we can do to help with that is essential. Until now, the question of ‘What happens if I test positive for COVID-19 at destination’ was unanswered: so we applaud Allianz Global Assistance for introducing a product that gives customers the security and peace of mind they need to travel once again.”
“COVID-19 has created a lot of uncertainty for Canadians. When they choose to travel under a level 3 travel advisory, we want to ensure they do so safely and responsibly” said Chris Van Kooten, Chief Executive Officer at Allianz Global Assistance. “The COVID-19 Coverage and Assistance Plan aims to ease this uncertainty for Flight Centre customers booking a Flight Centre holiday and we’re pleased to expand our existing partnership with Flight Centre to provide this coverage.”
The COVID-19 Coverage and Assistance Plan provides benefits for Medical, Quarantine, Transportation and Repatriation expenses. Other medical costs, such as accidents or cancellations, are not covered under this policy. More information on this new coverage can be found at: https://flightcentre.ca/covid-19-coverage-assistance-plan-administered-allianz.
