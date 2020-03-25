Last updated: 07:17 AM ET, Wed March 25 2020

An Important Message from Manulife on COVID-19

Travel Insurance March 25, 2020

Manulife Travel Insurance Logo
Manulife Travel Insurance Logo
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
John Kirk

John Kirk on COVID-19: Refunds, Cancellations and Chargebacks

Airlines & Airports
Air Canada Boeing 777-200LR

Air Canada Doing Its Part With Vital Supply Flights

Airlines & Airports
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Suspends Sailings Until May 12

Cruise
SeaU Cruise Travel Agents

Agents Optimistic About Recovery: What Advisors Need to Know

Travel Agent

We understand the difficulties some Canadians are having in making arrangements to return home as per the guidance of the Canadian Government. With the challenge of getting back in a timely manner comes the concern of the potential impact to your Manulife individual travel insurance coverage purchased prior to your departure. As such please note the following:

As you arrange to come back to Canada, if you will be delayed beyond your current policy end date, Manulife will allow all Individual travel policies to be extended as follows:

- Extensions will be permitted up to and including April 30th. Please contact your travel insurance distributor by e-mail or phone to do so or contact us by email at nationalsalessupport@manulife.ca or soutiennationalassurancevoyage@manuvie.ca. It is important to include your name and policy number in the e-mail. We will continue to revisit this date as the global situation continues to unfold.

- If your original policy end date is beyond April 30th, 2020, your coverage remains in place for its full duration as per the policy terms and conditions.

Wherever you may be, we strongly encourage you to support and adhere to the advice of the medical professionals and experts around the world during this time.

For more Travel Insurance News

John Kirk

John Kirk on COVID-19: Refunds, Cancellations and Chargebacks

Manulife Celebrates Partners in Toronto

Why Travel Insurance is Important, Even if You’re Healthy

How to Travel Insured, Even With Pre-Existing Medical Condition

Manulife Learning Platforms / Training Strategies

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS