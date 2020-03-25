An Important Message from Manulife on COVID-19
Travel Insurance March 25, 2020
John Kirk on COVID-19: Refunds, Cancellations and ChargebacksAirlines & Airports
Air Canada Doing Its Part With Vital Supply FlightsAirlines & Airports
We understand the difficulties some Canadians are having in making arrangements to return home as per the guidance of the Canadian Government. With the challenge of getting back in a timely manner comes the concern of the potential impact to your Manulife individual travel insurance coverage purchased prior to your departure. As such please note the following:
As you arrange to come back to Canada, if you will be delayed beyond your current policy end date, Manulife will allow all Individual travel policies to be extended as follows:
- Extensions will be permitted up to and including April 30th. Please contact your travel insurance distributor by e-mail or phone to do so or contact us by email at nationalsalessupport@manulife.ca or soutiennationalassurancevoyage@manuvie.ca. It is important to include your name and policy number in the e-mail. We will continue to revisit this date as the global situation continues to unfold.
- If your original policy end date is beyond April 30th, 2020, your coverage remains in place for its full duration as per the policy terms and conditions.
Wherever you may be, we strongly encourage you to support and adhere to the advice of the medical professionals and experts around the world during this time.
For more Travel Insurance News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS