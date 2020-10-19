Allianz Global Assistance Launches COVID Insurance Plan
Travel Insurance Allianz Global Assistance October 19, 2020
Allianz Global Assistance, has launched its COVID 19 Insurance and Assistance Plan, which provides up to $1,000,000 in coverage for emergency medical treatment related to COVID19, along with additional value-added benefits. The plan is offered through Allianz Global Assistance’s national distribution network of over 9,000 travel agency and insurance broker partners.
While Global Affairs’ Level 3 travel advisories remain in place, some Canadians may be required to travel abroad for work or family reasons. The COVID 19 Insurance and Assistance Plan, which offers coverage for international destinations including the USA, aims to help limit the spread of the virus by providing financial protection and high-touch assistance services that will encourage travellers to seek medical treatment and follow quarantine protocols if they test positive for COVID 19 while abroad.
“We encourage all Canadians to adhere to Government of Canada advisories and guidelines for international travel. We also recognize that some of our customers may have important reasons to travel in these uncertain times. For those individuals, we remain committed to helping protect their health and safety by ensuring our customers have access to coverage for emergency medical, quarantine and other costs related to COVID 19 while abroad,” said Lucy Hathaway, Chief Sales Officer of Allianz Global Assistance. “Our hope is to remove barriers that might otherwise lead a traveller to avoid seeking treatment, which will hopefully help to limit the spread of the virus at a destination while ensuring their health fully recovers before returning to Canada.”
The COVID 19 Insurance and Assistance Plan is available for purchase on a standalone basis and provides benefits for COVID 19 related treatment and expenses only, making it an ideal complement to Allianz Global Assistance’s standard Emergency Hospital Medical and All Inclusive plans. The coverage can also be purchased to supplement other standard out of country medical plans that may limit coverage for COVID 19.
The plan does not have an age limit, and is available for trip durations up to the applicable provincial health insurance coverage out of country day limit. No medical questionnaire is required to purchase the plan, however, customers who have previously tested positive for COVID 19 must receive a negative test result before their departure from Canada to be eligible for coverage. Customers must also have shown no signs or symptoms of COVID 19 in the 14 days prior to their date of departure from Canada.
Existing partners with questions about the COVID 19 Insurance and Assistance Plan can contact their Business Development Manager for further details, while travel agents and brokers interested in learning more about partnering with Allianz Global Assistance can contact newbusiness@allianz-assistance.ca.
For more information on Allianz Global Assistance
For more Travel Insurance News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS