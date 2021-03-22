Windstar Cruises Adds BranchUp and MailPound to Help Agents
A return to cruising is on the horizon, and Windstar Cruises has added two new tools, MailPound and BranchUp, that make it easier for travel advisors to share the line’s wanderlust-inducing videos, news, and special offers with the click of a button (and even without a click, thanks to automatic feeds). Travel Advisors can sign up for both programs free via Windstar’s Advisor Hub.
“As part of our Star Promise program, which includes our commitment to provide fresh sales tools and support to make what travel advisors do simpler, we’ve added two new elements to support advisors in their efforts to reach potential travelers easily and at no cost to them,” says Steve Simao, Windstar’s vice president of sales.
BranchUp is a marketing tool specialized in Facebook, and for agents who subscribe, it curates supplier promotions and posts them automatically to travel professionals’ Facebook business pages. Advisors benefit from an automatic flow of chosen supplier content to generate engagement with their fans and more leads. BranchUp is a free service for all travel advisors; sign up at branchup.com.
MailPound is an email marketing program that allows advisors an opportunity to customize their email marketing outreach to clients. Advisors can easily personalize and forward Windstar promotions, videos and eBrochures to their clients as well as quickly upload them onto their social channels. The tool includes tracking (open rates, clicks, shares) and a chance to create a “Personal Travel Planner” by including multiple eBrochures and/or offers and videos. See a MailPound tutorial to learn more.
Windstar’s sales team hopes the new, free tools make it easier for agents to market themselves and Windstar Cruises, especially the line’s offers with a “limited time” booking window, such as the following programs sunsetting at the end of March:
Lower TC’s on Star Advantage Group Dates– Tour Conductor credit earned at 7 beds booked on Star Advantage dates when travel advisors secure a group by March 31, 2021
For a limited time, groups will earn a tour conductor credit of 1:7 on Star Advantage Group dates. Windstar Cruises’ Star Advantage group program also allows advisors to earn $100 bonus commission for every client booked as well as a number of other amenities and discounts for clients. Advisors must only set up their group by March 31 to take advantage of the savings and can then sell into it later.
Sell Three, Sail Free – One of Windstar’s most popular travel advisor promotions
If advisors sell three qualifying voyages in 2021 or 2022, they have the opportunity to receive a free cruise for themselves. The line hopes this promotion encourages advisors to sail and experience Windstar first-hand to be able to better sell its unique yacht style cruise to their clients.
Sail Small, Live Large with Big Perks – Windstar’s “Wave Season Offer” ending March 31, 2021
The offer encourages prospective cruisers to book early so as not to miss out amid the coming rush of travel planning. The Sail Small, Live Large with Big Perks offer lets travelers choose from a set of complimentary perks plus a reduced deposit of 5%.
For more on Windstar’s commitment to travel professionals and the Star Promise program/associated tools, visit https://advisorhub.windstarcruises.com/starpromise.
For updated information, reservations, and itineraries, visit www.windstarcruises.com.
