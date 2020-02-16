Win a Spot on TravelBrands' Upcoming Cruise FAM
Travel Agent TravelBrands Jim Byers February 16, 2020
A FAM is the best way to truly understand a product or destination to ultimately sell to clients. And TravelBrands wants to give travel agents a chance to win one of two spots on the upcoming Ovation of the Seas FAM with Royal Caribbean International.
Agents who book qualifying products will earn entries for the giveaway. Members of TravelBrands’ Facebook group will have extra chances for entries.
“Travel agents who book any Royal Caribbean International sailing during the giveaway period will get a chance to be entered in this interactive giveaway,” says Nathalie Tanious, COO, TravelBrands. “In addition for their chance to win this FAM, we are also giving agents 2x Loyalty Rewards points on Royal Caribbean International bookings made online.
"Royal Caribbean International is a great partner and the Ovation of the Seas makes for one great sailing adventure.”
All Royal Caribbean International bookings made from February 14-28, 2020 will be qualified for the giveaway. Agents will receive one ballot entry for every qualifying booking made over the phone and two ballot entries for every booking made online.
Members of TravelBrands’ “Your TravelBrands BDM” Facebook group will get double ballots on every booking made. Throughout the duration of the giveaway, TravelBrands will also host an exclusive trivia contest on its Facebook group. Travel agents can answer fun questions and get ballot entries.
One lucky agent who is a member of the Facebook group will get $50 worth of Loyalty Rewards points. Two lucky agents will win a spot on the upcoming Ovation of the Seas FAM taking place on May 19-22, 2020.
The prize consists of the cruise with a balcony stateroom and will include gratuities, taxes and fees, a welcome cocktail, training onboard by TravelBrands and Royal Caribbean International and transfers.
Travel agents can make qualifying bookings and learn more about the FAM by visiting www.travelbrandsaccess.com.
For more information on TravelBrands, Royal Caribbean International
For more Travel Agent News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS