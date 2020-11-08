Last updated: 10:06 AM ET, Sun November 08 2020

When I Can Travel Again: Virtuoso Agent Wendy Davis

Travel Agent Jim Byers November 08, 2020

Wendy Davis, Zebrano Travel
Virtuoso agent Wendy Davis of Zebrano Travel in Toronto.

For my first trip I will be headed to Italy. It’s my favourite destination in the world.

I'll rent a convertible Fiat and zip around the country visiting luxury properties. I love figuring out my way ... getting lost in Tuscany ... meeting with our travel partners for a glass of wine … always feels great to be travelling in Italy.

You May Also Like

Andrew Dawson Facebook Chat Sunwing's Andrew Dawson on Facebook: Looking to... People

andrew dawson VIDEO: Kirk Talks Travel: Andrew Dawson, President and... Tour Operator

RCAs FB Live TODAY at 12:30pm ET with Sunwing's Andrew... Tour Operator

Palm Island Resort & Spa, the Grenadines St. Vincent and the Grenadines: New Rules for Visitors Destination & Tourism

The Baths, Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands CTO Launches #TheCaribbeanAwaits Campaign Destination & Tourism

I'll also reschedule my Fam Trip to The Galapagos with Metroplitan Touring and my trip to Bali for the Further East travel conference. And I’ll be rebook my trip to Japan.

Of course I need to get to NYC ... The Big Apple needs tourists to be the vibe back that we all love.

I travel once a month to learn and experience … I have a lot of catching up to do! Can’t wait …

For more Travel Agent News

More by Jim Byers

Jim Byers
RCAs

FB Live TODAY at 12:30pm ET with Sunwing's Andrew Dawson

Kirk Talks Travel: Wendy Paradis, ACTA Gives Insight Into Commission Recalls

ACTA Unveils Panel Topics for Virtual Travel Summit Show Next Week

FB LIVE Today with John Kirk and ACTA President Wendy Paradis

The Travel Corporation Announces Partnership With Uplift

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS