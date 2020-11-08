When I Can Travel Again: Virtuoso Agent Wendy Davis
Travel Agent Jim Byers November 08, 2020
For my first trip I will be headed to Italy. It’s my favourite destination in the world.
I'll rent a convertible Fiat and zip around the country visiting luxury properties. I love figuring out my way ... getting lost in Tuscany ... meeting with our travel partners for a glass of wine … always feels great to be travelling in Italy.
I'll also reschedule my Fam Trip to The Galapagos with Metroplitan Touring and my trip to Bali for the Further East travel conference. And I’ll be rebook my trip to Japan.
Of course I need to get to NYC ... The Big Apple needs tourists to be the vibe back that we all love.
I travel once a month to learn and experience … I have a lot of catching up to do! Can’t wait …
