WestJet to Offer Refunds on Some Cancelled Flights; Agents Upset About Commissions
Travel Agent Jim Byers June 06, 2020
WestJet now says that guests on some international flights can apply for refunds for eligible tickets cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But some travel agents aren't happy.
Canadian Press says the policy is valid for flights to and from Canada and the UK, as well as flights to and from Canada and the U.S. But refunds are not available for flights to/from Canada and mainland Europe, Mexico or the Caribbean, and not for flights within Canada.
Sunwing Introduces New Safety MeasuresTour Operator
Antigua Re-Opens for International Tourism: First Flight Last...Destination & Tourism
Travel Advisors - Tell Us Your Stories!Travel Agent
The company said in an e-mail it is reaching out to customers who have already accepted travel credit to alert them to the new option, which applies to all fares and classes but not vacation packages, CP stated.
Company officials told TravelPulse Canada that WestJet "has consistently provided change/cancel options to all guests impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, including the ability to rebook flights with no change fee, to refund the full value of their flight to a WestJet Travel Bank valid for use within 24 months for bookings made directly with WestJet or to retain their full ticket value for a future flight for bookings made with travel agents.
"We have now begun processing refunds to original form of payment for guests holding some international itineraries that were cancelled by WestJet due to the COVID-19 crisis," the airline said. "Guests with eligible tickets who booked directly with WestJet will have the option of changing their flights, receiving the full value of their flight in Travel Bank or accepting a refund to original form of payment. We are proactively contacting those guests with eligible flights who have already had their refund processed to Travel Bank to allow them this additional option.
"Guests with eligible tickets who booked through a travel agent will also be provided with the option of retaining their full ticket value for a future flight or refunding to original form of payment.
"We are carefully monitoring the regulatory frameworks in all its operated jurisdictions. As this is a rapidly evolving situation, we encourage guests to check our website regularly for up-to-date information pertaining to COVID-19."
Asked if travel agents would have to return their commissions under such a policy, spokeswoman Morgan Bell replied that "should a ticket be eligible to be refunded to original form of payment, you are correct, it would be refunded."
Agents have reacted strongly to that policy, suggesting it's unfair to the company's travel advisor network.
Canadian airlines initially were supplying vouchers (valid for two years) for most tickets that were cancelled. Air Canada recently changed their policy so that the vouchers don't expire, and also to allow them to be fully transferable.
The Canadian government has said it understands customers want refunds, but also says it has to consider the health of the nation's airline industry.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS